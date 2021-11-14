BJP’s JAM Stands for Jhoot, Ahankar and Mehngai, says Akhilesh Yadav As He Hits Back on Amit Shah’s jibe

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who is on his statewide Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra has hit back at Union Minister Amit Shah’s JAM jibe. The Samajwadi Party chief while speaking to journalists in Kushinagar on Sunday said that BJP’s Jam stands for Jhoot (lies), Ahankar (Ego) and Mehengai (Inflation).

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a gathering in Azamgarh had said, “My friends, Modi has brought a JAM which is based on Jandhan bank accounts, Aadhar and Mobile. But there is also a JAM of Samajwadi Party which means Jinna, Azam Khan and Mukhtar. As the elections have approached, Akhilesh is seeing Jinnah as a great man."

The former Chief Minister of the state, Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a press conference on Sunday in Kushinagar attacked the ruling BJP and said, “People who have come out and I have got a chance to meet them through this Yatra, and the message that is going out is that people want change. BJP has not fulfilled its promise in the last four and a half years."

“BJP wants to implement those laws which will take away agriculture, many farmers died against these laws but BJP doesn’t care. A BJP minister’s son is accused of mowing down farmers, even though the court has also blamed the government. If BJP gets any more chance, it will crush the constitution too. The government has increased inflation. The government was saying that investment will come but no investment has come, this BJP government has ruined the state, no development work can be seen on the ground instead they are only re-inaugurating the work done by the SP government," added Akhilesh.

Speaking further, the SP Chief claimed that the Kushinagar Airport was also a brainchild of the SP government. “UP’s big project is about to be inaugurated but that too is work of the SP government, only the contractor has been changed," stated Akhilesh.

“Someone may call us backwards but we are forward with our thoughts. We think of development even after being backwards and they think backwards even after being forward. Today UP is at the forefront in case of custodial deaths, thoko raj is going on in the state. Sensitive policing is needed today. If Baba does not know how to operate a laptop, then how will he do smart policing? Smart Policing is needed," added Akhilesh.

Taking a dig at the Union Minister Amit Shah’s JAM jibe, the SP chief said, “They gave a new definition of JAM, however, JAM does not work in diabetes. Samajwadi people have also given a defined jam, the BJP’s JAM stands for Jhoot, Ahankar and Mehengai. Nobody lies more than the BJP. They have sent JAM, we will send Butter for them. Soon we will send butter for them.

The development of Azamgarh was taken away, an institution was to be formed in Azamgarh but it was taken away by Baba. Baba did not build a medical college in Lucknow in the name of Atal Bihari ji. University was announced in Azamgarh, but where is the budget?"

“The focus of the government should be about education of the youth and getting them employment. The BJP people are going to sell Kushinagar airport, which is why they came here to see it. It is being heard that nowadays the Chief Minister is practising speaking in private. The name and colour change government is going to change. All the cases registered against Azam Khan sahib are false. Anything can happen in the BJP government," stated the Samajwadi Party Chief.

