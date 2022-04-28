BJP's Kirit Somaiya Moves Bombay HC for CBI Probe in 'Attack', 'Fake FIR' Against Him

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged attack on him here last week and also demanded action against the city police for lodging a fake and manipulated FIR in connection with the incident. Somaiya, in his plea, claimed that on April 23 he was brutally attacked outside the suburban Khar police station in suburban Mumbai allegedly by workers of the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

After the attack, the petitioner sought to lodge an FIR before the Bandra police. After taking the statement of the petitioner in a detailed manner, Rajesh Devre, the police inspector, lodged a fake and frivolous FIR by manipulating the details given by the petitioner and also illegally uploading the same (on the police website) without the petitioner's signature, the plea said.Somaiya, a former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai, alleged this was done by the police to protect members of the Shiv Sena.

The petition added that the act of the Mumbai police was in gross violation of the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and was violative of the fundamental rights of a citizen.Therefore, in advancing the principles of justice and fair play and impartial enquiry, the investigation concerning attacks on the life of the petitioner must be transferred to the CBI, the petition said.

In the first week of February, Somaiya had claimed he was attacked by Shiv Sena gundas in the Pune Municipal Corporation premises when he had gone there in connection with allegations of irregularities in contracts to run jumbo COVID-19 hospitals.The BJP leader, in the HC petition, claimed the FIR lodged by the Bandra police has been manipulated in a way to depict the attack on him as a "minor" incident and with a malicious intent to protect the henchmen of the political party which is currently ruling Maharashtra.

Somaiya claimed he had gone to the Khar police station to meet Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana who were taken there following arrest over the Hanuman Chalisa row.Outside the police station, Somaiya alleged, he was attacked by an unruly mob of Shiv Sainiks.

The BJP leader sought the high court to call for the papers with respect of the FIR lodged by the Bandra police and the CCTV footage of Bandra and Khar police stations and after examining the same to quash the said FIR.He also sought the court to transfer investigation in the case to the CBI for a complete, thorough and impartial investigation or direct a court-monitored inquiry into the action of the police authorities.

Somaiya also sought a direction to the state government to initiate departmental inquiry against the police officers responsible for lodging and investigating the "fake and manipulated FIR".On Monday, the Mumbai police had arrested four Shiv Sena members, including former city mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, for allegedly attacking Somaiya's car outside the Khar police station on April 23. They were charged with rioting.

