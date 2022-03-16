BJP's Old Ally National People's Party Wants To Support its Govt in Manipur, But Party Says 'Let's See'

Though they have fought against each other in the elections in Manipur, BJP’s old alliance partner NPP is now ready to support the saffron party if they want.

NPP Chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said: “We are supporting the government at the Centre. We are supporting the government in Arunachal Pradesh and we are running the government in Meghalaya with BJP. Of course, in Manipur BJP has got the majority, the decision will be theirs but from the NPP side, we are very much open. If the invitation does come, then definitely we will consider joining the government. So we are open if they invite us. We will be happy to join the government. Elections are different, government formation is different."

BJP has the majority in Manipur and got 32 seats. This time they declared that they are not interested in going for an alliance. From the election campaign time, Biren Singh told News18 that this time they are confident and they will not take help of any other party. Particularly the experience with alliance partner NPP is really bad and therefore, going with NPP again is not on their list as of now. It has been cleared by BJP many times.

JDU, which has opened the account in Manipur, already has expressed their desire to support the government in Manipur and some independents too want to support BJP.

BJP does not require NPP as far as numbers are concerned.

BJP State President Sarda Devi told News18, “See till now, we have not received any letter of support from NPP. When the letter comes, we will see."

Interestingly, the day when results were out BJP Meghalaya leader hinted that they want to bring the BJP government in Meghalaya also as the State goes to polls next year How the relation between BJP and NPP stays at that time is definitely something to be seen.

One thing is clear that Conrad Sangma who might be the main opposition party in Manipur wants to be on the other side now.

