BJP's Sarabjit Kaur Becomes Chandigarh's New Mayor, Defeats AAP Candidate By Close Margin

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sarabjit Kaur defeated Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Anju Katyal by a close margin to become Chandigarh’s new mayor, as the counting of votes for the election was carried out today.

In the 36 members assembly house, 28 votes were polled in the mayoral election. Seven Congress councillors and 1 councillor of SAD remained absent from the house. The presiding officer declared 14 votes to BJP, 13 to AAP and termed one vote invalid.

Meanwhile, a ruckus has ensued between the BJP and AAP after Aam Aadmi Party councillors protested at the Assembly Hall of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh after BJP’s victory was declared. They are alleging partiality as the presiding officer is a BJP councillor.

Marshals have been called in as the fight between the councillors has become serious. AAP leaders are also contesting the cancellation of one of their votes.

