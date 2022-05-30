Black Ink Thrown on Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru; Local Police, State Govt Responsible, Says Farmer Leader

Miscreants on Monday threw ink on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event organised by a farmers’ organisation at Gandhi Bhavan here. Soon after the incident, clashes took place between the organisers and miscreants leading to both sides attacking each other with plastic chairs. Black ink was seen on his turban, face, Kurta, and green shawl around his neck.

Reacting to the incident, Tikait alleged that the ink attack on him was in connivance with the state government. “We were doing a press conference when some people came and started hitting us with the mics that were present there. It’s Karnataka government and police’s failure. It was a conspiracy and needs to be investigated," he said, adding, “local police is responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government."

