Blocked 3 Times by BJP Govt Last Month, Abhishek Banerjee Announces TMC Rally in Tripura on Oct 31

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has announced a public meeting in Tripura on October 31 after his rallies in the BJP-ruled state were blocked three times by authorities last month.

The TMC leader, who is driving his party’s efforts to wrest more political turf in other parts of India outside West Bengal, was slated to have a rally in Tripura on September 15. However, permission was denied by authorities, who said another political party had a programme the same day. Approval was then sought for September 16, which was also denied. Finally, a rally was planned for September 23 by Trinamool. The permission issue went to court and the government then pointed to Covid-induced restrictions and imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that prohibits unlawful assembly.

Sources in TMC, which is in power in West Bengal, say that the party is focused on neighbouring Tripura and has launched a programme “Tripurar Jonyo TMC" (TMC for Tripura) in a bid to reach out to the people there.

Observers say Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in Tripura will be a high-profile event and it will be interesting to see what strategy the BJP government adopts this time to create roadblocks. The key agenda of the visit is expected to be the civic polls in the state to be held on November 25, being seen as a semi-final before the assembly elections in 2023.

“He will come and we are making all arrangements. We know the people of Tripura want to hear and see what Abhishek says," said TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

