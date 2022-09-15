BMW Calls Out Bhagwant Mann's 'Lie' on Punjab Unit, Sheepish AAP Tells Oppn to 'Give CM Time'

An embarrassed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday rushed to defend Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after a faux pas over BMW setting up a manufacturing plant in the state gave ammunition to the Opposition.

The BMW Group in India had released a statement on Wednesday claiming it had no plans to set up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab. “The BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country. BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab," stated a press release issued by the group.

The statement came after the Punjab government announced that the leading auto giant had agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state. “The efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit on Tuesday as leading auto giant BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state," said the government press release.

With the Opposition carrying out an all-out attack on the government, the AAP tried to defend Mann. “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had met the officials of BMW at their head office in Germany, who had evinced interest in setting up a plant in Punjab after an offer for the same was given by the chief minister. The head office of a company and the country office are different," party’s chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said.

Kang, in a video message, said there is a procedure to sign an agreement with a company. “It takes time to reach to an agreement and then sign it. The company will also be coming here to participate in the Investors Meet in February 23-24," he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Kang said everyone knew what became of the MoUs signed by previous governments. “Where is the lakhs of crores of investment that you promised was signed with companies for the state," he asked.

The Opposition, meanwhile, had a field day. “@BhagwantMann must apologise to Pb & Pbis for causing huge embarrassment to both through his brazen lie on BMW plant in the state. The BMW rebuttal while CM is still “on a trip" has made him & his govt a butt of global ridicule. It seems like CM is on holiday not just physically," tweeted Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The opposition leaders have sought an explanation from the chief minister himself. “BMW has denied setting up of any plant in Punjab as claimed by Chief Minister @BhagwantMann. Can the CM clarify his position on this or was he lying to the whole state,’’ tweeted Leader of Opposition in the assembly Partap Bajwa.​

