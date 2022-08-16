Bommai ‘Not Running Govt’, Says Law Min in Leaked Tape; CM Downplays Row, Cites ‘Different Context’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that his cabinet minister JC Madhuswamy’s alleged remark that the “government is not functioning, we are somehow managing" was taken in a “different context". The CM, who tried to do damage control, said he will also speak to other ministers who have criticized Madhuswamy for his statement in a purported leaked phone conversation.

Madhuswamy, who is a Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister in the state cabinet, was heard saying that the “Karnataka government is not functioning, we are somehow managing". This remark has sparked infighting within the Bommai-led cabinet and caused an embarrassment to the administration.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, “He (Madhuswamy) had said in a different context. I will talk to him. The context was different, so there is no need to take it in the wrong sense. He had spoken specifically with respect to some cooperative-related issues. Things are a cooperative-related problem."

“I will talk to all of them…" said the CM when asked to respond to several of his cabinet colleagues criticizing Madhuswamy.

State Horticulture Minister Munirathna has advised Madhuswamy to quit the Ministry immediately. “He is part of the government and is participating in every matter at the cabinet, so he also has a share in it… being in a responsible position and making such statements is not right, it is not befitting to his seniority," Munirathna said.

A purported phone conversation between Madhuswamy and Bhaskar, a Channapatna-based social worker, had gone viral on Saturday. “We are not running a government here, we are just managing, pulling through for the next 7-8 months," Madhuswamy can be reportedly heard telling Bhaskar in response to his complaints against a cooperative bank, with respect to some farmers’ issues.

In the conversation, while responding to the social worker’s complaint, the minister can be heard even expressing “helplessness" over Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar’s “inaction". “I know these issues. I have brought this to the notice of Somashekhar. He is not taking action. What to do?" Madhuswamy can be heard saying.

Reacting to this, Somashekar has hit out at Madhuswamy and said, “He (Madhuswamy) feels that he is the only intelligent person, he has to remove it from his head first."

The Opposition Congress has targeted the Bommai-led government over the same and called it “inactive".

(with inputs from PTI)

