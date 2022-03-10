Home » News » Politics » Brajesh Pathak Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:54 IST

Live election result status of key candidate Brajesh Pathak of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Brajesh Pathak has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Brajesh Pathak is the Law Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government and sitting MLA from the Lucknow Central Assembly seat. This time, however, his seat has been changed from Lucknow Central to Lucknow Cantonment. Pathak was earlier associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party and has also been an MP from Unnao.

Lucknow CanttElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
BSP
Anil Pandey
INC
Dilpreet Singh Virk
BJP
Brajesh Pathak
SP
Surendra Singh Gandhi
AAP
Ajay Kumar
RRP
Ajay Kumar Singh
JDU
Asheesh Saxena
SSEP
Rajni Kant Dubey
JBPA
Sachidanand Srivastava
RJAVP
Satyendra Kumar Tiwari
IND
Nigmendra Mishra
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Brajesh Pathak is 57 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 10 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Brajesh Pathak contesting on a BJP ticket from Lucknow Cantt. constituency.

