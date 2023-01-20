Did Rahul Gandhi Finally Wear a Jacket as Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Freezing J&K? Congress Clarifies After Netizens Troll Him

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has grabbed eyeballs for braving the bitterly cold north Indian winters in just a T-shirt as he led the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was finally seen donning protective clothing on Friday as the foot march traversed through Jammu.

Gandhi donned a black raincoat over his signature white t-shirt as the Yatra started from Hatli Morh in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir amid inclement weather. The march was scheduled to start at 7 am but was delayed by an hour and fifteen minutes apparently due to the bad weather.

After the official Twitter handle of the Bharat Jodo Yatra shared pictures of Gandhi wearing a raincoat along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, several Twitter users commented wondering if the leader, who had earlier said he “doesn’t feel cold" had finally given in.

Advertisement

To this, the Congress promptly clarified that it was a raincoat, not a “jacket", which the leader wore and had taken off after a slight drizzle had stopped. The Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress shared a video of Gandhi taking off the raincoat and continuing his march in the white T-shirt.

Advertisement

As the Wayanad MP’s T-shirt became a talking point among politicians and the public, he had addressed the topic earlier in the month. “Meri t-shirt ke piche pad gaye hain. Yeh white t-shirt kyu pehna hai? Isko sardi nahi lagti? (People are asking questions about my t-shirt and why I am not feeling cold). When the yatra reached MP, it was mildly cold. Three poor children came to me in torn shirts, they were shivering when I held them. That day, I decided until I shiver I will only be wearing t-shirt. When I start shivering and feel cold I would think to wear sweater. I want to send these children a message that when you are feeling cold, I am also feeling it. When they would wear sweater, I will also do it," he had said.

Rains lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall as well, which led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and impacted flight operations to and from the Valley.

Traffic movement on both sides of the highway was stopped due to snowfall and shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal, officials said.

Advertisement

The meteorological office had forecast wet weather in Jammu and Kashmir from January 19 to 25 due to western disturbances. It had said there were chances of light to moderate rain or snow in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and Saturday.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday evening and is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30.

Youngsters carrying placards and garlands were seen waiting at different places along the Jammu-Pathankot National highway where the yatra is scheduled to pass.

Advertisement

Several prominent leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Congress leaders, including the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Vikar Rasool Wani and his predecessor G A Mir, joined Gandhi during the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here