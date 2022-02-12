'Brought Tears to My Eyes': Telangana CM Demands PM to Sack Himanta Sarma for Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma for his controversial remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s birth and father.

Launching a scathing attack on the second consecutive day in Yadadri Bhongir after his Janagaon public meeting, Rao questioned PM Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah if it’s the tradition of the BJP to make such dirty comments about a leader or about his birth and father.

The CM slammed the BJP Government for sparing the Assam CM whose words brought tears to Rao’s eyes or others with heart.

“If the BJP has to safeguard the interests of the people and sentiments, Modi or the BJP chief should immediately suspend Assam CM for his remarks in an election rally against Rahul Gandhi. I have no relation with Rahul Gandhi or the congress party and such ruthless charges of to which father you were born are not correct," KCR said.

“The Telangana CM said that the Congress leaders like Jawarhar Lal Nehru fought for freedom and served as the Prime Minister. Later Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who served as the PMs have lost their lives for the nation and Rahul Gandhi is the MP of the congress who faced bad remarks by the BJP Chief Minister of Assam," KCR added.

He demanded that the BJP should take action against Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP Government probably provoked its leaders to belittle other leaders in the name of politics and elections, he fumed.

KCR said that he will not tolerate the destructive policies of the Modi Government which destroyed the country with 140 crore people. He exhorted the society and people to chase away the BJP’s failure rule which threw the nation into a shambles and darkness. Addressing a public meeting at Rayagiri near Yadadri Bhuvangiri district, KCR lashed out at the BJP Government at the Centre and Prime Minister for miserably failing to develop the country in all sectors.

All sectors failed due to failure policies of Modi, he charged and asked the people to support him for an alternative to the BJP Government.

He asked the gathering to support him to defeat the BJP Government to end the draconian rule as they failed to develop all sectors. KCR has called upon educated, the intellectuals to ponder upon and join hands to teach a befitting lesson to BJP’s communal government. The CM exhorted the people to support an alternative platform to BJP government at the centre for failing to develop the country, increase in unemployment, poverty and anarchy

He addressed a mammoth gathering at Rayagiri near Yadadri Bhuvangiri district here. KCR lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suppressing the states with his draconian and foolish programs and plans. He asked the gathering whether they support him to take on the misrule of the Modi Government at the Centre and set things right. We will not allow the BJP Government to continue the failure policies, he said.

“In the name of power reforms, the Modi Government got mental and mad and created problems for the farmers in the country. India belongs to 140 Crore people of the country and not of the BJP or the others," Rao said adding that the people should think about law and order.

“Shame Narendra Modi. If you destroy the nation, we are not ready to keep quiet anymore. We will not allow the destruction of the nation in the misrule of Narendra Modi and his failure policies, the chief minister expressed displeasure. Due to inefficiency and failures with BJP’s communal conspiracy and law and order the nation faces more losses," he said.

He slammed the BJP leaders ‘barking like dogs’, who if they have guts, should tell why unemployment grows, and industrial products came down to 4 percent to 1 percent and 0.5 percent. KCR asked the Modi regime for prevailing law and problems, and the communal issues.

