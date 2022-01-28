Home » News » Politics » BS Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Soundarya Allegedly Dies by Suicide, CM Bommai Rushes to Hospital

BS Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Soundarya Allegedly Dies by Suicide, CM Bommai Rushes to Hospital

Soundarya, in her early 30s, was a doctor at MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru. (News18)
Soundarya, in her early 30s, was a doctor at MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru. (News18)

Soundarya was the daughter of Yediyurappa’s first daughter Padma, the eldest in the family.

Advertisement
D P Satish| News18
Updated: January 28, 2022, 15:14 IST

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter has allegedly died by suicide.

Soundarya, in her early 30s, was a doctor at MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru. According to the police, she was living with her husband, a fellow doctor, and a six-month-old child at an upscale apartment near Mount Carmel College.

She got married two years ago.

Soundarya was found dead on Friday morning and the body has now been shifted to government-run Bowring hospital for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

RELATED NEWS

Soundarya was the daughter of Yediyurappa’s first daughter Padma, the eldest in the family.

Advertisement

The news has shocked his family and the state BJP. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rushed to the hospital with his cabinet colleagues to console the BJP stalwart.

So far, there is no confirmation on a death note left behind her.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
D P Satish D P Satish has been a journalist for the past 21 years. Born at the picturesque Jog Falls in Shimoga district of Karnataka, Satish did his graduation in English Literature. He is a post-graduate in Journalism from the prestigious Asian College of Journalism, Bangalore (now in Chennai). After a brief stint with the Indian Express Group, he shifted to TV. He also worked for an American news magazine called ' Image '. He has widely travelled and covered some of the biggest events from South of Vindhyas in the first decade of the 21st century. He is passionate about English literature, classical music, cinema, history, photography, jazz and Cricket. A self-proclaimed centrist, Satish keenly follows major political developments from across the World. He blogs regularly and spends hours searching for readable material from the Internet! He belives that journalism is a calling and a person meant to be a journalist, can't escape from it. A hillman at heart and by birth, Satish lives and works in New Delhi. But, loves Bangalore more than Delhi!

first published: January 28, 2022, 14:12 IST