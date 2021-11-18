BSF Becomes Theme of Political Slugfest in West Bengal

The Border Security Force office in Kolkata had some political guests today afternoon when a group of BJP MLAs headed by West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari visited.

The BSF jurisdiction expansion in border States has become the new political issue in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing State’s displeasure in encroaching their jurisdiction. She is expected to meet the Prime Minister next week and also raise this issue with him.

The West Bengal Assembly also has passed a resolution opposing this jurisdiction expansion. Dinhata MLA Udayan Guha made certain remarks on BSF that created controversy. He said, “We have seen the kind of atrocities that BSF (personnel) perpetrates on people. We know that how BSF men, at times, inappropriately touch women."

Though later Udayan Guha stated that he never meant to say that BSF engaged in molestation, it has already done the damage.

BJP took this comment and the government attitude of passing a resolution against the expansion of jurisdiction in their stride and visited the BSF office to express their gratitude for safeguarding the borders.

With flowers in their hands, they went and greeted BSF jawans. Suvendu Adhikari said, “We are proud of our BSF force. They do so much for our Nation and we have come to say sorry to you all."

TMC on the other hand tweeted, “The respect that we have for BSF personnel across the country is not something we need to define with lotuses and politically motivated speeches! Leader of Opposition, this is Border Security Force. You could at least make an attempt to not confuse them as ‘BJP Security Force’!"

