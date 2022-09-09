BSP Chief Mayawati Attacks UP BJP Government over Survey of Private Madrasas

The Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former Chief Minister of the state Mayawati has attacked Bharatiya Janata Party Government in Uttar Pradesh over the order of conducting a survey of private madrasas which were not aided by the Madrasa Board. The BSP Chief said that it would have been better if the BJP government focused on improving the condition of the government schools.

In two tweets on Friday morning, BSP Chief Mayawati said, “Complaints of Muslim society being exploited, neglected and riot-victimized etc. have been common in Congress times, yet after coming to power by doing narrow politics in the name of ‘appeasement’ by BJP, the game of being oppressed and terrorized (Muslim teasing) continues uninterrupted, which is very sad and condemnable."

“In this sequence, now the BJP government has a sharp eye on madrasas in UP. In the name of the madrassa survey, efforts to intervene in private madrassas running on community donations are also unfair, while the government should focus on improving the condition of government-aided madrassas and government schools," said the BSP Chief in her tweet.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had recently ordered a survey of the unrecognized (private) Madrasas in the state. Many opposition parties slammed the move and some even termed it as ‘Mini NRC’ by the government. The announcement of the survey was made by MoS Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari on Wednesday kicking off a political storm in the state.

Few days back, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central and state governments alleging biased and unconstitutional action against the madrasas, especially in the states which are ruled by the BJP government. The AIMPLB has also asked why the same rules don’t apply for Mutts, Gurukuls, Dharmshalas and other religious institutions. The AIMPLB had appealed to the government to stop biased action against madrassas and take action within the frame of the constitution.

In a statement issued by AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, it was said, “The government of a party which is influenced by RSS is at the centre and in some states, which is openly having negative approach towards minorities, especially Muslim community. However when a party influenced by a certain thought comes to power it is expected that its approach will be unbiased and within the frame of our Constitution. Even the Prime Minister himself has spoken about the law and order in the Parliament and other places but various state governments where BJP is in power, their attitude is opposite."

“The way in which BJP governments in Assam and UP have been after the madrassas in very small violations and are targeting madrassas by closing them, bulldozing them and even harassing people working in madrasas and masjids by alleging them as terrorists without any reason. Also, the prominent people coming from outside the country have to face bans and restrictions, which is a gross violation of Indian Constitution. If bulldozing buildings is the only option for any violation then why don’t they take a similar approach for gurukuls, mutts and dharmshalas like they do in case of madrassas and mosques? It seems that the government is doing things at its will and not following what is written in the constitution," said the letter.

The letter further said, “The Muslim Personal Law Board condemns such biased approach and requests governments to follow what is written in the Constitution and practise it with patience and within the limits of the Indian Constitution."

