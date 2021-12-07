BSP Expels Family of Harishankar Tiwari Amidst Buzz of Them Switching Over to Samajwadi Party

The Bahujan Samaj Party has expelled two sons and a relative of influential Brahmin leader and strongman Harishankar Tiwari. The move by BSP comes hours after news18 published the buzz about Harishankar Tiwari switching over to Samajwadi Party ahead of 2022 UP assembly polls. As per sources, the influential Tiwari may switch over to SP formally on 10th December in presence of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

As per a notice issued by Sudhir Kumar Bharti, the main sector in charge of Gorakhpur Zone of BSP, the party has expelled its Chillupar MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, his brother and former MP Kushal Tiwari and their relative Ganesh Shankar Pandey. The reason that has been cited by the party behind this suspension is said to be ‘indiscipline’ and wrong behavior with senior post holders in BSP.

According to highly placed sources, Hari Shankar Tiwari’s son Vinay who is BSP MLA from Chillupar assembly seat in Gorakhpur recently met Akhilesh in Lucknow. Sources also revealed that SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke to Hari Shankar Tiwari over a video call as the latter couldn’t come in person due to health issues. Harishankar is considered a big name among Brahmin leaders of Purvanchal and with his family coming within the SP fold, it will strengthen the SP roots in Purvanchal ahead of the crucial 2022 UP Polls.

Advertisement

After the brother of jailed mafia turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, Sigbatullah Ansari switching over to SP from BSP earlier this year, now if the powerful Brahmin leader of Purvanchal, Hari Shankar Tiwari along with his son Vinay Shankar Tiwari switches over to Samajwadi Party, then it will definitely strengthen its roots in the Purvanchal region. On the other hand, the ruling BJP is also focusing hard on the Purvanchal region with several big leaders like PM Modi, CM Yogi and senior BJP leaders already doing back to back events in this region.

The Purvanchal region of the state gains electoral importance as it is a common saying in the political corridors of UP that whoever wins the Purvanchal forms the government in the state. In 2017, the BJP won 106 out of 156 assembly seats in 26 districts, SP got 85 seats in 2012, and BSP got over 70 seats in 2007 – all from Purvanchal. This is why the BJP is ensuring that many of its programmes are being held in Purvanchal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also conducted many tours of the region.

Advertisement

In the 2017 election, the BJP registered a big victory in Purvanchal as it won 106 seats from this region. Back then, the party was contesting the election in alliance with Rajbhar’s SBSP. But the situation has changed now with Rajbhar joining hands with Akhilesh Yadav, however It will be interesting to see if Akhilesh is able to gain from this alliance.

Advertisement

Experts said that while the development of SBSP and SP coming together is crucial in context to the upcoming polls, it is ultimately a gain for Akhilesh. The clout that Rajbhar’s party enjoys in the Purvanchal region needs to be explored, they said.

“The SBSP has a substantial support base in Purvanchal, which will certainly help consolidate the vote in the party’s favour. The SP is committed to giving representation to all castes and communities, and the alliance is a step to strengthen representative democracy. We will try our best to accommodate smaller parties with a strong support base," SP spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi had told news18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.