BSP Movement Will Never Stop, Says Mayawati as She Pays Tribute to BR Ambedkar on His 131st Birth Anniversary

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Chief Minister of UP, Mayawati, paid her tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary in Lucknow on Thursday and launched an attack on her political opponents. She said that her rival parties suffer from casteism and no matter how much injustice and atrocities are done to his followers, the BSP movement is not going to stop or bow down.

While paying tribute to the dalit icon, Mayawati in a series of tweets said, “Heartfelt tributes to respected Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, on behalf of his followers. The country will always be indebted and grateful for his great and historical contribution towards the welfare and welfare of crores of weaker and neglected sections and working society etc."

“By ignoring the struggles and messages of Ambedkar, the rival parties and their governments with casteist mentality continue to exploit and do atrocities on his followers, but their self-respect will not let the BSP movement stop or bow down. Casteist governments do not allow marginalised class leaders to do good to their society. If anyone tries to do something, he is thrown out like a fly in milk. That is why the condition of these classes is still helpless and helpless, it is very sad," the BSP chief added.

Advertisement

The Mayawati-led BSP had asked its workers to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti at zonal level with much fervour. The zonal-coordinators of all 18 zones of the state will be the chief guests of the functions in their respective areas. This is the first time BSP is holding grand celebrations of the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar since the Covid pandemic began.

Post the poll debacle in the recently concluded 2022 UP Assembly polls where the BSP could win just one assembly seat, the party is trying to put up a show of strength post UP assembly elections loss in an attempt to give a strong message to its cadres. Besides, the BSP would be aiming to give out a message that its base voter majorly from SC/ST community is still intact with the party.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.