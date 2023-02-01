Veteran actor and TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi-led government for doing nothing special for the people in the middle-class section of society and claimed that the Budget 2023-24 presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had a major focus on “hum do humare do".

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Sinha said, “The budget was presented keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and there was nothing special mention for the middle-class people. Looking at the budget, it seems as if it has been created to specially care about the ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ as is evident from the significantly reduced highest slab for income taxpayers. People understand it well whom have they done it for."

He also said that the topics of diesel, petrol, and farmers were barely touched in the Budget speech.

“It was expected that during the Amritkaal, many prisoners waiting for bail due to the lack of enough bail amount and other reasons would be freed, but their files are still lying untouched, including the one of Sidhu [Former Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu]. There is a lot more that needs to be done hence it needs to be studied well," he added.

In the Modi government’s last full Budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sitharaman unveiled tax rebates and saving plans to woo the middle class, women, and pensioners, and announced massive spending on housing and infrastructure as she walked the tightrope between staying fiscally prudent and meeting public expectations.

The personal income tax rebate limit has been increased to Rs 7 lakh from the fiscal year starting April 1 under the new tax regime, from the previous Rs 5 lakh. Tax slabs have been cut to five from seven earlier. Also, the maximum income tax rate has been reduced to about 39 per cent from 42.7 per cent after a reduction in the highest surcharge to 25 per cent from 37 per cent.

‘Tax the Rich, Build Infrastructure’

Meanwhile, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the Centre, demanding the super-rich be taxed and the youth be provided jobs on the back of investments in infrastructure. In a video interview with PTI, he alleged the budget has failed to address inflation, unemployment, price rise and slow down.

“That could have been done if you were willing to tax the rich and particularly the rich who made windfall profit. Around 14.5 per cent of the wealth generated in the last two years was cornered by one per cent of Indian people, which is the richest. Tax them," Yechury said.

He said that “instead of giving concessions to the rich", the government should have invested in infrastructure and generated crores of new jobs for the youths who would spend.

“Instead gave more concessions to the rich and even reduced the highest tax bracket. The finance minister herself announced that these tax concessions amount to losses of Rs 35,000 crore in terms of revenue collections for the coming year. So this way the economy is contracting. It is good that some relief has been given to the salaried class, but in a state of inflation and decline in allocation for social services, every family and every individual has to spend more. So whatever relief in terms of tax is received is more than offset by the rise in prices and reduction in expenditure in public services, including health and education," he said.

‘Callous’ Budget

Attacking the government, the Congress on Wednesday said its ‘mitr kaal’ budget “betrayed" the hopes of a vast majority of Indians while also showing how far removed the Centre is from the people and their concerns about livelihood.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the 2023-24 Union budget “big on announcements and short on delivery" as he accused the BJP government of making the common man’s life difficult.

During a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram termed the budget as “callous" and said Sitharaman has not mentioned the words unemployment, poverty, inequality or equity anywhere in her budget speech.

He stressed that no taxes have been reduced except for a small number of those who have opted for the new tax regime. “No indirect taxes have been reduced. There is no cut in the cruel and irrational GST rates. There is no reduction in the prices of petrol, diesel, cement, fertilizers etc. There is no cut in the numerous surcharges and cesses which are, anyway, not shared with the state governments," Chidambaram said.

“The government is also determined to push the ‘new’ tax regime for which there are few takers for a variety of reasons. Besides, making the new tax regime the default option is grossly unfair and will rob the ordinary tax payer of the meagre social security that he may get under the old regime," the Congress leader said, adding that this is a “callous" budget that has betrayed the hopes of the vast majority of the people.

(with inputs from PTI)

