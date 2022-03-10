Budhlada Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 10AM

Live election results updates of Budhlada seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Bhola Singh (PLC), Dr. Nishan Singh Hakamwala (SAD), Krishan Singh Chouhan (CPI), Budh Ram (AAP), Ram Partap Singh Alias Nikka Bahadurpur (CPIMLL), Rangi Ram (IND), Dr. Ranvir Kaur Mian (INC), Ranjit Singh Bhadra (LIP), Darshan Singh (IND), Paramjeet Kaur (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 81.52%, which is -6.17% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Budh Ram of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.98 Budhlada (बुढलाडा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Mansa district of Punjab. Budhlada is part of Bathinda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 195170 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 91,456 were male and 1,03,710 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Budhlada in 2022 is: 1,134 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,05,590 eligible electors, of which 99,483 were male,85,740 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,64,255 eligible electors, of which 88,641 were male, 75,614 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Budhlada in 2017 was 1,263. In 2012, there were 705 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Budh Ram of AAP won in this seat defeating Ranjit Kaur Bhatti of INC by a margin of 1,276 which was 0.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 32.21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chatin Singh of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Satpal Singh of INC by a margin of 6,448 votes which was 4.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 37.61% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 98 Budhlada Assembly segment of the 11. Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Budhlada are: Bhola Singh (PLC), Dr. Nishan Singh Hakamwala (SAD), Krishan Singh Chouhan (CPI), Budh Ram (AAP), Ram Partap Singh Alias Nikka Bahadurpur (CPIMLL), Rangi Ram (IND), Dr. Ranvir Kaur Mian (INC), Ranjit Singh Bhadra (LIP), Darshan Singh (IND), Paramjeet Kaur (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.52%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 87.69%, while it was 83.49% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Budhlada went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.98 Budhlada Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 192. In 2012, there were 167 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.98 Budhlada comprises of the following areas of Mansa district of Punjab: Budhlada Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Budhlada constituency, which are: Dirba, Lehra, Sardulgarh, Mansa. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Fatehabad district of Haryana.

The total area covered by Budhlada is approximately 693 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Budhlada is: 29°52’40.1"N 75°35’13.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Budhlada results.

