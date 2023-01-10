Building Up Organisation, Exposing KCR Govt: What is BJP’s Road map for Year-End Telangana Polls?

Taking on K Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi) ahead of the Telangana assembly elections scheduled this year-end, the BJP has decided to strengthen its organisation up to ‘mandals’ for which party’s national general secretary BL Santhosh has drawn up a blueprint.

Santhosh visited Hyderabad and addressed the party’s ‘Vistaraks’ about their training programme, and sent out the action plan on the upcoming assembly polls. The plan includes Union home minister Amit Shah visiting the state where he will be presented with the “charge sheet" on the KCR government.

The Action Plan

After January 14, the BJP will organise ‘chaupal sabhas’ in nearly 10,000 villages of Telangana to “expose the KCR government’s corruption, policies and unfulfilled promises", said a senior party leader who did not wish to be named. The BJP workers will reach out to every village, informing voters about the Centre’s welfare schemes and how people were devoid of the benefits by the KCR government.

“There have been farmers and poor who should get the benefit of the Centre-sponsored schemes but the state has been adamant and afraid that if it gives them the benefits, then the BJP will garner those beneficiaries. This looks detrimental to the freebies politics of the KCR government," said the senior party leader.

Four people per assembly — Vistarak, Sanyojak, Prabhari and Palak – will be the in charges of booth committees and take the programmes to people.

“Under the Praja Ghosa BJP Bharosa Yatra, our workers will go to villages in the next 15 days. We have set a target to win 90 assembly seats out of 119 seats. The Mission is set and now the workers have to start the groundwork. The first phase will be launched in villages," said a senior party leader.

In the second phase, workers will expand the area and will go to assembly ‘kendras’ where “they will do small ‘Sabhas’ or gatherings of up to 1,000 to 3,000 people. This too will expose KCR’s policies and unfulfilled promises. Modi gave a project to Telangana, we will go to every assembly and let people know what they have been given by the Centre that the state has deprived them of," said another senior leader.

The BJP leaders said winning the Telangana elections will open the “Gateway of South India" for the saffron party to put it on a firm footing in other southern states.

Followed by this, ‘Sabhas’ will be conducted in each of the 10 districts of the state. And then, a final ‘Jansabha’ will be held where a charge sheet against the KCR government will be presented in front of Amit Shah, a senior leader said.

