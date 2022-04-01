'Bulldozer Baba' on Duty, Top Officers Suspended, Ministers on Field as CM Yogi Makes UP 'Swachh'

Yogi Adityanath has swung into action soon after taking oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. Taking strict action against officials, CM Yogi has suspended district magistrate Sonbhadra TK Shibu and Ghaziabad SSP on the charges of corruption and laxity. Not just the chief minister but his council of ministers have also started to work on ground soon after taking up the charge of their respective departments.

The UP CM has started his second innings by cracking a whip on lax officials. While a 100-day agenda has been assigned to the new ministers, on Thursday, as per the policy of zero tolerance against corruption, the chief minister suspended Sonbhadra DM TK Shibu and Ghaziabad SSP Pawan Kumar. The DM of Sonbhadra has been suspended due to corruption in mining and construction work and not working properly during elections, while the SSP of Ghaziabad has been suspended for non-compliance with crime and non-compliance of duties.

Chandravijay Singh has been appointed as the new DM of Sonbhadra. State government spokesman said that the investigation of the allegations against TK Shibu has been entrusted to Deepak Agrawal, commissioner of Varanasi division. He informed that complaints of illegal mining were being received against TK Shibu continuously. Meanwhile action was taken against the SSP of Ghaziabad due to inability to stop crime and laxity in discharge of duties. By taking action against one IAS and one IPS officer on a single day, the CM has given a stern message that he will continue his crackdown against corruption in his second term as well.

Earlier on Thursday, deputy chief minister and UP health minister Brajesh Pathak did a surprise inspection at Civil Hospital in Lucknow. Pathak took stock of the arrangements and services for the common people at the hospital and ordered maintenance of wheelchairs in the hospital and also held a meeting with the doctors and staff of Civil Hospital.

Power minister AK Sharma visited the 1912 call centre established for complaints of the power consumers, he also ordered that complaints of power consumers should be heard 24 hours and must be resolved at the earliest. The power minister also went on to visit the Sub Station at UP Vidhan Sabha. AK Sharma also asked the officials of the Power Corporation to make a plan of action for next 100 days and then work on it.

AK Sharma, who also holds responsibility of the Urban Development department, has ordered officials to ensure that cleaning work is done in the city between 5 am and 8 am. The Urban Development Minister has stated that no laxity in the case of cleaning of cities will be tolerated at any cost, and those who will be found lax will have to face strict action.

The Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh will also be soon visiting the Bundelkhand and Vindhyachal regions of the state to check the implementation of ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme. The scheme has been close to the heart of PM Modi and CM Yogi and also has earned high dividends for the BJP in the recent assembly elections. The Jal Shakti minister has asked officials to ensure timely completion of the work along with regular monitoring. The minister has also asked officials to focus on rain water harvesting in order to increase the ground water levels in the region.

On the other hand, after instructing the ministers to prepare an agenda for 100 days after taking charge, CM Yogi Adityanath will be visiting various districts himself to check the ground reality. His visit will be starting from Siddharthnagar where the CM will be visiting on April 2 as the state government is starting a communicable disease control campaign from Siddharthnagar. It is being said that during his visit to Siddharthnagar, CM can also do a surprise inspection of hospitals.

The UP CM will be in Shravasti on April 4 to inaugurate the ‘School Chalo’ campaign. Instructions have been given to all the top officers of the department to make preparations for the same. Orders have also been given that teachers should be posted in every Basic Education Council’s schools. Along with this, officials have been directed to ensure provision of drinking water, toilets, smart classes and furniture in every school associated with the basic education department. Also orders have been given for arrangements of children’s uniforms and shoes and socks.

With ‘Operation Kayakalp’ covering schools of the Basic Education Council, the teachers will be visiting the homes of children and meeting their families and motivating them to come to school. All MLAs have also been asked to adopt at school each. At the same time, the government is also trying to equip every primary school with all the basic facilities. For this, private institutions, old school students will be connected by running a campaign.

