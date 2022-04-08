Buoyed by Punjab Win, CM Bhagwant Mann Discusses Local Body Poll Plan with AAP State Affairs In Charge

Upbeat over its win in the recently held Punjab assembly election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be building up on the momentum with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann already strategising for the municipal corporation polls to be held later this year.

Mann met AAP Punjab affairs in charge Jarnail Singh on Friday to discuss the upcoming polls. According to sources, the two leaders have reportedly discussed the party structure at the ward level and the “urban development plan" to be released before the election.

Four municipal corporations — Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala — will go to polls in December.

Advertisement

The AAP has gone on an overdrive after its smashing performance in the Punjab assembly elections where it won 92 of the 117 seats, and has planned a poll blitzkrieg in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat where polls are due later this year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has assigned the task to oversee the civic polls to Jarnail Singh, who was instrumental in the impressive performance of the party in the recently held Chandigarh corporation election.

According to AAP sources, the top brass is taking the civic body polls seriously to maintain the momentum. Jarnail Singh said winning the local body elections is politically crucial as it will help the party reach out to the grassroots.

Sources also said AAP was in the final stages of drawing a blueprint to implement promised development agendas in urban areas.

AAP had won all eight assembly seats under the Patiala Corporation, 13 of the 14 seats in the Ludhiana Corporation, nine of 11 in the Amritsar Corporation and four of nine in the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation. While former Patiala Mayor Ajitpal Singh Kohli is now an AAP MLA, after defeating former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the sitting mayor of Amritsar, Karamjit Singh Rintu, too, had joined the AAP, days before the assembly elections.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.