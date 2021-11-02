Home / News / Politics / Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena Rejoices First Win Outside Maharashtra; DK Shivakumar Says People of Karnataka 'Looking for Change'
Live now

Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena Rejoices First Win Outside Maharashtra; DK Shivakumar Says People of Karnataka 'Looking for Change'

Shiv Sena

Bypoll Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The trends are being seen as a response to BJP’s decision to replace senior party leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to induct Basavaraj Bommai.

News18.com |
Updated: November 02, 2021, 16:45 IST
Advertisement

Bypolls Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is underway in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies, spread across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In a blow to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the BJP is trailing in his home district Haveri as votes are counted for the Hanagal bypoll. Read More

Nov 02, 2021 16:45 IST

Shiv Sena Rejoices First Win Outside Maharashtra

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday rejoiced its first win outside Maharashtra after the party’s candidate Kalaben Delkar won a seat in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli bypolls.

Nov 02, 2021 16:26 IST

'People of Karnataka Looking for Change': DK Shivakumar

“Let us go by the wishes of the people of Karnataka…They are looking towards change," ANI reports Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar as saying, on Congress winning the Hangal Assembly seat.

Advertisement
Nov 02, 2021 16:17 IST

JD(U) Wins Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Seat

JD(U) wins Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat with a margin of 12,695 votes; RJD second, LJP third.

Nov 02, 2021 16:14 IST

BJP Leads in Huzurabad With 11,000 Votes

After 15th round, BJP is leading in Huzurabad with a margin of over 11,000 votes.

Nov 02, 2021 16:06 IST

TMC Wins All Seats in Bengal By-polls

TMC wins all 4 seats in West Bengal by-polls

Nov 02, 2021 16:02 IST

NPP, UDP Win Seats in Meghalaya By-polls

NPP wins 2 and UDP wins 1 Assembly seat in Meghalaya by-polls. In Mawphlang, UDP won with a margin of 4,401 votes, Congress came second, and NPP third. In Mawryngkneng, NPP won with a margin of 1,816 votes, Congress came second and Ind third. In Rajabala, NPP won with a margin of 1,926 votes, Congress came second, UDP third.

Advertisement
Nov 02, 2021 15:56 IST

Shiv Sena's Kala Delkar Wins Dadra Nagar Haveli Seat

Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha by-election results declared. Shiv Sena candidate Kala Delkar wins by 51,300 votes, defeating BJP candidate Mahesh Gamit.

Nov 02, 2021 15:48 IST

BJP, Congress Win One Seat Each in Karnataka By-polls

BJP and Congress win one seat each in Karnataka by-polls. Congress wins Hangal with a margin of 7373 votes, BJP comes second, JD(S) is third. The saffron party has won Sindgi with a margin of 31,185 votes; Congress has come second, JD(S) third.

Nov 02, 2021 15:41 IST

Mizo National Front Wins Lone By-poll Seat in Mizoram

Mizo National Front wins the lone Assembly seat in Mizoram that went to by-polls on October 30th.

Nov 02, 2021 15:12 IST

Congress Wins All 3 Seats in Himachal Pradesh

Congress wins all three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh that went to by-polls on October 30.

Nov 02, 2021 14:45 IST

Congress Wins Dhariawad, Leads in Vallabhnagar

Rajasthan Bypoll Results: Congress wins in Dhariawad Assembly constituency, leads in Vallabhnagar.

Nov 02, 2021 14:42 IST

BJP Maintains Lead in Telangana's Huzurabad

The BJP maintained its lead over the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the by-elections to the Huzurabad Assembly seat on Tuesday. Eatala Rajender of the BJP was leading by 3,270 votes against his nearest rival G. Srinivas Yadav of the TRS at the end of the eighth round of counting.

Nov 02, 2021 14:37 IST

Assam Bypolls: BJP Wins Thowra, NDA Leads in Four Seats

BJP won the bypoll to Thowra and was leading along with its allies in four seats of Assam assembly on Tuesday afternoon, as per the Election Commission. BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain, who switched over from the Congress, won the Thowra seat by a margin of 30,561 votes for a third term, the EC said.

Nov 02, 2021 14:37 IST

Congress Wins Karnataka's Hanagal Seat

Karnataka Bypoll Results: In Hanagal seat, Congress candidate Srinivas Mane won by a margin of 7,598 votes against BJP’s Shivaraja Sajjanar.

Congress- 87113
BJP- 79515
JDS- 921

Nov 02, 2021 14:26 IST

West Bengal: TMC Wins Shantipur Assembly Seat

West Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC wins Shantipur assembly seat by a margin of 63,892 votes.

TMC-1,10,907
BJP-47,015
CPM-39,674
Congress-2,836
NOTA-1,873

Nov 02, 2021 14:22 IST

West Bengal: TMC Wins in Gosaba Assembly Seat

TMC wins in Gosaba Assembly constituency, leads on the remaining three seats where counting is underway.

Nov 02, 2021 14:18 IST

Dadra & Nagar Haveli Bypoll: Shiv Sena's Kalaben Delkar Wins by a Margin of 47,447 Votes

Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former MP Mohan Delkar who had allegedly died by suicide, wins the by-election with a margin of 47,447 votes after twenty-two rounds of counting for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat. She defeated BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit. After the completion of twenty-two rounds, Kalaben Delkar got 1,12,741 votes, while her close rival, BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit, garnered 63,382 votes, the EC website updated at 2:05 pm showed.

Nov 02, 2021 14:01 IST

TMC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay Wins Khardah by a Margin of Over 94,000 Votes

West Bengal Assembly Bypoll: TMC’s Sovandeb Chattopadhyay wins Khardah assembly seat by a margin of 93,832 votes.

AITC- 1,14,086
BJP- 20,254
CPIM- 16,110

Nov 02, 2021 13:59 IST

Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi Lok Sabha Seat

Mandi Bypoll Result: Congress candidate Pratibha Singh wins Mandi Lok Sabha bypolls against BJP’s Khushal Thakur in Himachal Pradesh.

Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

'People of Karnataka Looking for Change': DK Shivakumar

"Let us go by the wishes of the people of Karnataka...They are looking towards change," ANI reports Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar as saying, on Congress winning the Hangal Assembly seat.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

JD(U) Wins Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Seat

JD(U) wins Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat with a margin of 12,695 votes; RJD second, LJP third.
Advertisement
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

BJP Leads in Huzurabad With 11,000 Votes

After 15th round, BJP is leading in Huzurabad with a margin of over 11,000 votes.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

TMC Wins All Seats in Bengal By-polls

TMC wins all 4 seats in West Bengal by-polls

Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

NPP, UDP Win Seats in Meghalaya By-polls

NPP wins 2 and UDP wins 1 Assembly seat in Meghalaya by-polls. In Mawphlang, UDP won with a margin of 4,401 votes, Congress came second, and NPP third. In Mawryngkneng, NPP won with a margin of 1,816 votes, Congress came second and Ind third. In Rajabala, NPP won with a margin of 1,926 votes, Congress came second, UDP third.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Shiv Sena's Kala Delkar Wins Dadra Nagar Haveli Seat

Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha by-election results declared. Shiv Sena candidate Kala Delkar wins by 51,300 votes, defeating BJP candidate Mahesh Gamit.
Advertisement
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

BJP, Congress Win One Seat Each in Karnataka By-polls

BJP and Congress win one seat each in Karnataka by-polls. Congress wins Hangal with a margin of 7373 votes, BJP comes second, JD(S) is third. The saffron party has won Sindgi with a margin of 31,185 votes; Congress has come second, JD(S) third.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Mizo National Front Wins Lone By-poll Seat in Mizoram

Mizo National Front wins the lone Assembly seat in Mizoram that went to by-polls on October 30th.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Congress Wins All 3 Seats in Himachal Pradesh

Congress wins all three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh that went to by-polls on October 30.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Congress Wins Dhariawad, Leads in Vallabhnagar

Rajasthan Bypoll Results: Congress wins in Dhariawad Assembly constituency, leads in Vallabhnagar.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

BJP Maintains Lead in Telangana's Huzurabad

The BJP maintained its lead over the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the by-elections to the Huzurabad Assembly seat on Tuesday. Eatala Rajender of the BJP was leading by 3,270 votes against his nearest rival G. Srinivas Yadav of the TRS at the end of the eighth round of counting.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Assam Bypolls: BJP Wins Thowra, NDA Leads in Four Seats

BJP won the bypoll to Thowra and was leading along with its allies in four seats of Assam assembly on Tuesday afternoon, as per the Election Commission. BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain, who switched over from the Congress, won the Thowra seat by a margin of 30,561 votes for a third term, the EC said.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Congress Wins Karnataka's Hanagal Seat

Karnataka Bypoll Results: In Hanagal seat, Congress candidate Srinivas Mane won by a margin of 7,598 votes against BJP's Shivaraja Sajjanar. Congress- 87113 BJP- 79515 JDS- 921
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

West Bengal: TMC Wins Shantipur Assembly Seat

West Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC wins Shantipur assembly seat by a margin of 63,892 votes. TMC-1,10,907 BJP-47,015 CPM-39,674 Congress-2,836 NOTA-1,873
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

West Bengal: TMC Wins in Gosaba Assembly Seat

TMC wins in Gosaba Assembly constituency, leads on the remaining three seats where counting is underway.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Dadra & Nagar Haveli Bypoll: Shiv Sena's Kalaben Delkar Wins by a Margin of 47,447 Votes

Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former MP Mohan Delkar who had allegedly died by suicide, wins the by-election with a margin of 47,447 votes after twenty-two rounds of counting for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat. She defeated BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit. After the completion of twenty-two rounds, Kalaben Delkar got 1,12,741 votes, while her close rival, BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit, garnered 63,382 votes, the EC website updated at 2:05 pm showed.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

TMC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay Wins Khardah by a Margin of Over 94,000 Votes

West Bengal Assembly Bypoll: TMC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay wins Khardah assembly seat by a margin of 93,832 votes. AITC- 1,14,086 BJP- 20,254 CPIM- 16,110
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi Lok Sabha Seat

Mandi Bypoll Result: Congress candidate Pratibha Singh wins Mandi Lok Sabha bypolls against BJP's Khushal Thakur in Himachal Pradesh.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Congress Leads in Karnataka's Hanagal by a Margin of Over 7,000 Votes

After 16th round of counting in Karnataka's Hanagal, Congress is leading by a margin of 6,828 votes against BJP. Congress- 73,450 BJP- 66,622
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Ruling NPP, Ally UDP Leading in All 3 Seats in Meghalaya

The candidates of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and ally United Democratic Party (UDP) are leading in the Mawryngkneng, Rajabala and Mawphlang Assembly seats in Meghalaya as counting of votes in the October 30 bypolls is underway on Tuesday. NPP candidates Pyniaid Sing Syiem and Mohammad Abdus Saleh are leading in the Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats while UDP nominee Eugeneson Lyngdoh is leading in Mawphlang seat over their Congress opponents -- Highlander Kharmalki, Hashina Yasmin Mondal and Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem, respectively.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Shiv Sena Takes Decisive Lead in Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Bypoll

Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former independent MP late Mohan Delkar, took a decisive lead of over 15,000 votes as counting was underway on Tuesday for the by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabh seat. The counting of votes commenced at 8.30 am in Karad area of Silvassa city in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, which is part of the Union Territory of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

TMC Leads by Huge Margins in All Four By-polls in Bengal

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday led by a huge margin in all the four assembly constituencies in West Bengal, where by-polls were held on October 30, according to the latest update of counting trends by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The counting of votes to Khardah, Santipur, Gosaba and Dinhata began at 8 am amid tight security. In Dinhata in Coochbehar district, earlier considered a BJP stronghold, TMC's Udayan Guha was ahead of his nearest rival, BJP's Ashok Mandal, by a massive margin of 1,31,890 votes. After 15 rounds, Guha secured 1,51,163 votes, whereas Mandal bagged just 19,562 votes.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Results Encouraging for BJP: CM Shivraj Chouhan on Jobat Bypoll Result

"Counting is underway and the results so far have been pleasant and encouraging for BJP. We're way ahead in Khandwa (Parliamentary constituency). I consider Jobat (Assembly constituency) results to be very important. It was told to the tribals that BJP is against them. We formed schemes and presented before them. I'm happy that we have the evidence of their acceptance in the poll results. BJP has a one-sided lead in Jobat. This is the blessing of our tribal brothers and sisters." MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

TMC Leads by Over 70,000 Votes in Bengal's Khardah

After twelfth round of counting in Bengal's Khardah, TMC is leading by over 70,000 votes. AITC-85,244 BJP-15,164 CPIM-14,277

Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

People Upset with BJP Govt: TMC's Saugata Roy

"This (Bengal bypoll result) was expected, we fought well, we're winning comfortably. The more BJP goes back, the better it is for democracy. People upset with their govt... Our party gave directions that there shouldn't be any post-poll violence. Nothing will happen," TMC leader Saugata Roy said as the party leads in all the four assembly seats in Bengal.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

BJP Leading by Over 3,000 Votes in Madhya Pradesh's Prithvipur

Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results: In Madhya Pradesh's Prithvipur bypoll, BJP is leading by 2,993 votes after 10 rounds of counting. BJP- 36,765 Congress- 33,772
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

INLD Chief Abhay Chautala Leading in Haryana

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Chautala is leading by more than 2,000 votes over BJP-JJP candidate Gobind Kanda and Congress' Pawan Beniwal after three rounds of counting. There are 16 rounds of counting before the official results are declared.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

TMC's Udayan Guha Leading by a Margin of Over 1.55 Lakh Votes

In Bengal's Dinhata, TMC's Udayan Guha is leading against BJP candidate by a margin of 1.55 Lakh votes. Currently, the last round of counting is underway in the assembly seat. AITC - 1,79,910 BJP - 24,073
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

In Himachal, Congress Leads on 2 Seats; BJP in Advantage in MP

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress is now leading on 2 seats and BJP on 1 seat. In Madhya Pradesh, now BJP leading on 2 seats and Congress on 1 seat.

Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

BJP Leading in Telangana's Huzurabad After Five Rounds of Counting

Telangana Bypoll Result: After five rounds of counting in Telangana’s Huzurabad, BJP is leading by 2,162 votes.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Cong Leading in Himachal's Mandi Lok Sabha Seat by Over 6,000 Votes

Himachal Pradesh Bypoll: The Congress is leading in Mandi parliamentary seat and in the assembly constituency of Arki whereas the BJP is leading in Fatehpur. Independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta is ahead in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat. In Mandi parliamentary seat, late chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh of the Congress is leading with 5,920 votes over her nearest rival, Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP. After 12 rounds of counting in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat, Bragta is leading with 2,331 votes over his nearest rival Rohit Thakur (12,780) of the Congress. BJP candidate Neelam Seraik has so far got only 1,753 votes.
Nov 02, 2021 00:32 IST

Congress Candidates Leading in Rajasthan Bypolls

Congress candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shaktawat are leading in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Tuesday, according to trends available for the bypolls. Nagraj Meena is leading by a margin of 7,528 votes over BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad. In Vallabhnagar, Shaktawat is ahead of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi by a margin of 4037 votes.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Shiv Sena's Kalaben Delkar Leads by Over 13,000 Votes

Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former MP Mohan Delkar who had allegedly died by suicide, took a lead of over 13,000 votes after eleven rounds of counting for by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat. After the completion of eleven rounds, Kalaben Delkar was leading by 12,932 votes. She has so far received 42,002 votes, her close rival, BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit, garnered 7,418 votes, while BJP's Mahesh Gavit received 29,070 votes.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

BJP Ahead of Congress in Karnataka's Sindagi

After 17 rounds of counting in Karnataka's Sindagi, BJP takes lead against Congress by a margin of 24,566 votes. BJP- 74,463 Congress- 49,897
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Congress Leading in Maharashtra's Deglur by Around 8,000 Votes

After six rounds of counting, Congress is leading by 7,768 votes in Maharashtra’s Deglur seat.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Karnataka Bypolls: BJP Leading in Sindgi, Congress Ahead in Hangal

In the first couple of hours since the counting of votes began for two assembly constituencies in Karnataka, the ruling BJP is leading in Sindgi, while the Congress candidate is ahead in Hangal, election officials said on Tuesday. Ramesh Bhusanur of BJP is leading by a margin of over 15,950 votes in Sindgi by securing 41,398 votes, while his Congress' Ashok Managuli has secured 25,448 votes, so far.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

TMC Workers Celebrate Despite EC Guidelines

WATCH | TMC workers celebrate outside a counting centre in Dinhata, Cooch Behar as the party leads on all 4 seats in the by-polls to the State Assembly. The celebrations come despite Election Commission prohibiting victory procession across states.

Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Shiv Sena's Kalaben Delkar Leads in Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Seat

Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former MP Mohan Delkar who had allegedly died by suicide, took a lead of over 4,000 votes in the first one hour of counting of votes for by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat. The counting of votes commenced here at 8.30 am on Tuesday.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Congress Leading in Maharashtra's Deglur

Congress is leading by 6,170 votes in Maharashtra's Deglur seat.

Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Assam Assembly Bypolls: NDA Leads in All Five Seats

The ruling BJP and its allies are leading in all the five assembly constituencies in Assam, where bypolls were held on October 30, according to the latest update of the counting trends put on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. BJP candidates Phanidhar Talukdar, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain are leading in Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra seats respectively.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

No Victory Procession Allowed: Election Commission

"No victory procession after counting permissible. Not more than 2 persons allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his or her authorised representative receives certification of election from Returning Officer concerned," the Election Commission said.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

TMC Leading in All 4 Seats in West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Bypoll LIVE Results: As of now, in all the four bypoll seats in Bengal, TMC is leading on all the constituencies. Mamata Banerjee's party is leading by 90,000 votes in Gosaba, 81,460 votes in Dinhata, 18,000 votes in Khardah and more than 12,000 votes in Khardah.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

BJP Leading in Khandwa LS and 3 Assembly Seats in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results: The BJP was leading in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and three other Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh as counting of votes for bypolls to the four seats was underway on Tuesday. The bypolls, necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs and an MP, were held on October 30, and the counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security, an official said. In the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil was leading by 14,365 votes over his Congress rival Rajnarayan Singh Purni, the official said.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Shiv Sena Leading in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Shiv Sena is leading in Dadra And Nagar Haveli. Seven-time independent MP Mohan Delkar's wife Kalaben Delkar is contesting as Shiv Sena candidate against BJP's Mahesh Gavit and Congress' Mahesh Dhodi in Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

TMC Leading by 90,000 Votes in Bengal's Gosaba

West Bengal Bypoll Results: In West Bengal's Gosaba, TMC is leading by 90,005 votes against BJP, after 10 rounds of counting. All India Trinamool Congress - 1,01,856 Bharatiya Janata Party - 11,851 Revolutionary Socialist Party - 1,974
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

BJP Leading in Telangana's Huzurabad After Three Rounds of Counting

After three rounds of counting in Telangana's Huzurabad, BJP is leading by 1,269 votes.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Congress Leading in Mandi, Three Assembly Seats in Himachal

The Congress is leading in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi parliamentary seat and three assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbai-Kothkai, according to available trends for the bypolls. In the Mandi parliamentary seat, late chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh of the Congress is leading with 1,316 votes over her nearest rival Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

We Will Win by Handsome Margin: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

"We'll win by handsome margin. If administration or other people will try to create any disturbance, I'm here in Darbhanga. I'll not let the mandate be stolen by anybody. Our teams are here and overseeing everything," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar assembly bypolls.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Karnataka Bypoll Results: BJP Leads in Sindagi, Cong Ahead in Hanagal

In Karnataka's Sidagi, BJP is leading with more than 11,000 votes, while in Hanagal, Congress is leading with around 1300 votes. Sindagi BJP- 27,791 Congress- 16,160 Hanagal Congress- 23,344 BJP- 22,024
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

TMC’s Udayan Guha Leads with Around 63,000 Votes in Dinhata

West Bengal Bypoll Results: In Dinhata seat, TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading with 62,847 votes against BJP’s Ashok Mondal after eight rounds of counting. The counting of votes is underway in Bengal. AITC - 75,443 BJP - 12,596 AIFB - 2,861
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

RJD Leading Against JD(U) in Tarapur

After two rounds of counting, RJD is leading against CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Tarapur seat with a margin of 1,141 votes. RJD's Arun Singh- 3,125 JD(U)'s Rajiv Kumar- 1,984
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

BJP's Candidate Leading in Mandi Parliamentary Seat

Himachal Pradesh Bypoll Results: Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP is leading with 1,855 votes over his nearest rival of the Congress Pratibha Singh in Mandi parliamentary seat. Pratibha Singh is the wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Counting of votes for the recently held by-elections in Himachal Pradesh for Mandi Lok Sabha and three Vidhan Sabha seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai is underway amid tight security at 25 counting centres.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Early Trends Show BJP Leading in Khandwa Lok Sabha and Raigaon Assembly Seats

The BJP was leading in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Raigaon Assembly seat, as per early trends of vote counting underway on Tuesday for the bypolls held in the state. Besides these two seats, by-elections for Jobat (reserved for ST) and Prithvipur Assembly seats in the state were also held on October 30. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security for the bypolls necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs and an MP, an official said.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Bihar: RJD Leading Against CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Kusheshwar Asthan

Lalu Yadav's RJD is leading against CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Kusheshwar Asthan seat. RJD- 9,696 JD(U)- 9,331
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

TMC Leading in All 4 Seats in Bengal, Workers Start Celebrations

Of the four bypoll seats in Bengal, TMC is leading in all the four seats. Out of the four seats, BJP had won in 2 seats in the state assembly elections this year. Meanwhile, celebrations has started in TMC camp amid party's lead in Byelections.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

YSR Congress Leads in Andhra Pradesh's Badvel

In Andhra Pradesh’s Badvel seat, Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress is leading with 23,754 votes.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Congress Cadidate Jitesh Antapurkar Leading in Maharashtra's Deglur

In Maharashtra's Deglur, Congress is leading against BJP with a margin of 1,624 votes. Congress' Jitesh Antapurkar- 4,216 BJP's Subhash Sabne - 2,592
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

BJP Gets Lead in Telangana's Huzurabad

Telangana Bypoll Results: After the first round of counting in Telangana’s Huzurabad, BJP is leading with a narrow margin against TRS. BJP- 4,610 TRS- 4,444
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

TMC Leading in All 4 Seats in West Bengal

West Bengal Bypolls Results: Out of four seats in West Bengal, TMC is leading in all the four seats. In two seats- Dinhata and Gosaba, the party's lead has crossed 30,000 mark.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

BJP Makes Lead in Assam, TMC in Bengal

According to the early trends, BJP has made a lead in Assam, while the Trinamool Congress is making a lead in West Bengal. BJP and Congress are leading on one seat each in Karnataka.

Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

In Bengal's Shantipur, TMC Leads with a Huge Margin

Shantipur Assembly bypoll: In Bengal's Shantipur, TMC is leading against BJP and Congress by a huge margin of more than 6,000 votes. TMC- 8,725 BJP- 2,360 Congress- 295 CPIM- 1,230
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

TRS Leading in Telangana's Huzurabad

In Telangana's Huzurabad, after the postal ballot counting, TRS is leading against BJP and Congress. TRS- 503 BJP- 159 Congress- 32
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Trinamool Congress Leading by 20,475 Votes in Gosaba

West Bengal Bypolls Results 2021 Live Updates: In Bengal's Gosaba Trinamool Congress is leading by 20,475 votes after second round of counting. 1. All India Trinamool Congress- 22,033 2. Bharatiya Janata Party - 1,558 3. Revolutionary Socialist Party- 426
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

BJP's Big Lead in Assam as Party Leads in 3 Seats, UPPL in 2 Seats

Assam Bypoll LIVE Updates: In the 5 seats in Assam, BJP is leading in 3 and UPPL (BJP's ally) leading in the remaining two seats.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

TMC’s Udayan Guha Leading by Around 30,000 Votes in Dinhata

West Bengal Bypoll Results: In Dinhata seat, TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading by 29,658 votes against BJP’s Ashok Mondal after fourth round of counting. The counting of votes is underway in Bengal. TMC has got 36,115 votes while the BJP has got 6,457 votes.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Bengal: TMC's Sovondeb Chatterjee Leading from Khardaha

West Bengal Bypoll Results: TMC candidate Sovondeb Chatterjee is leading from Khardaha by 1200 votes after first round of counting.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

TMC’s Udayan Guha Leading by 14,666 Votes in Dinhata

West Bengal Bypoll Results: In Dinhata seat, TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading by 14,666 votes against BJP’s Ashok Mondal after second round of counting. The counting of votes is underway in Bengal. TMC has got 17,758 votes while the BJP has got 3,092 votes.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

BJP Leading in Karnataka's Sindagi

Karnataka Bypolls: In Sindagi, BJP is leading by 3,001 votes. Congress has got 2,054, while the BJP has received 5,255 votes. The counting is underway in the Sindagi seat.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Congress Leads in Karnataka's Hanagal

In Hanagal bypolls in Karnataka, Congress is leading by 182 votes against BJP. The Congress has got 4,478 votes, while the BJP has received 4,296 votes in the initial count.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

TMC’s Udayan Guha Leading in Dinhata Seat in Bengal

West Bengal: In Dinhata seat, TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading by 7,652 votes against BJP’s Ashok Mondal after the first round of counting. The counting of votes is underway in Bengal.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Counting Begins in 4 Seats in Bengal

Counting has begun in four Assembly constituencies, including Dihata in Cooch Behar, Santipur in Nadia, Khardha in North 24 Parganas and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas.

Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Rajasthan: Counting of Votes for Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad Seats Begin

The counting of votes polled in Assembly Bypolls for Rajasthan's Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) seats began amid tight security arrangements on Monday. Voting for the two seats were held on October 30. The counting started at 8.00 am at the District Headquarters as per the COVID-19 related guidelines of the Election Commission of India, according to a spokesperson. As many as 16 candidates - nine in Vallabhnagar and seven in Dhariawad - are in the fray.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Counting of Ballots for Haryana Bypoll Begins

Counting of ballots for the bypoll to Haryana's Ellenabad Assembly constituency began on Tuesday amidst tight security, an election official said. The results are expected to by noon. Over 81 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the October 30 election. The counting centre has been set up at Dr Ambedkar Law Bhawan of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Counting of Ballots for Himachal Bypolls Begins

Counting of ballots for the by-elections to the Mandi parliamentary constituency and the three Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Arki in Himachal Pradesh began on Tuesday amidst tight security, Chief Electoral Officer C. Palrasu said. The results are expected by noon. Palrasu said 11 counting observers have been deployed for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, and three for each Assembly constituency.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

63.95% Voting in Deglur Assembly Bypoll in Maharashtra

The final voting percentage in Saturday's bypoll for the Deglur Assembly seat in Nanded in Maharashtra was 63.95 per cent. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar, and 12 candidates were in the fray, including Jitesh Antapurkar of the Congress, Shiv-Sena-turned BJP leader Subhash Sabne and Uttam Ingole of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Counting in Himachal Today, 25 Centres Set Up

Twenty-five centres have been set up for the counting of votes for the Mandi Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Monday. The bypolls to the Mandi parliamentary and the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai were held on October 30, the counting for which will be held on Tuesday. State Chief Electoral Officer C Paulrasu said the counting will begin on Tuesday at 8 am am under tight security. As many as 19 counting centres, including two for postal ballots, were set up for Mandi and two each, including one each for postal ballots, for Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai, he added.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

BJP and Congress Stake Claim in 3 Assembly Seats in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls Results: The Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Raigaon Assembly seat were held by the BJP, while Jobat and Prithvipur Assembly seats were with the Congress. On the eve of the counting of votes, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress claimed they will sweep all the four bypolls. The three assembly constituencies had recorded an average of 65.32 per cent polling while the Khandwa seat saw a voter turnout of 63.88 per cent. In Khandwa, the BJP fielded former district panchayat president Gyaneshwar Patil, denying the ticket to Harshvardhan Chauhan, the son of sitting MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan whose demise necessitated the bypoll. The Congress fielded former MLA Rajnarayan Singh Purni.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Counting of Votes in Khandwa Lok Sabha and Three Assembly Seats in MP

Counting of votes in three assembly seats and Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency, where byelections were held on October 30, will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday amid tight security, an official said. A straight fight between BJP and Congress is expected in the Assembly segments of Jobat (reserved for ST) in the Alirajpur district, Prithvirpur in the Niwari district and Raigaon (reserved for SC) in the Satna district and the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Counting of Votes in Assam to Begin at 8 am

Assam's Chief Electoral Officer reviewed the arrangements for counting of votes for the bye-elections to five assembly constituencies. Altogether 73.77 per cent of nearly eight lakh eligible electors cast their votes in the bye-elections held on Saturday. Couting will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. An official release said the CEO reviewed the arrangements with the District Election Officers (DEOs) of Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani, and Thowra assembly constituencies and directed them to strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the EC. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Triangular Contest in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

The byelection in Dadra and Nagar Haveli was necessitated due to the death of sitting MP (Independent) Mohan Delkar, who was found hanging at a hotel in Mumbai on February 23. Delkar, who had been a member of both the Congress and the BJP at different times of his political career, was elected seven times to the Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In 2019, he had won the seat as an independent by defeating then sitting MP Nathubhai Patel of BJP by a thin margin of 9,001 votes. This time, a triangular contest played out among the candidates of Shiv Sena, BJP, and Congress.
Nov 02, 2021 00:31 IST

Counting of Votes for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Seat

Counting of votes in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, where byelection was held on October 30, will begin at 8:30 AM on Tuesday. A voter turnout of 75 per cent was recorded in this constituency, reserved for ST, which is a part of the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The number of registered voters in this constituency is 2.58 lakh, Election Commission officials said on Monday.

Read more

The bypolls were seen as a litmus test for Bommai who camped in Hanagal who ensure the party’s victory. The trends are being seen as a response to BJP’s decision to replace senior party leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to induct Bommai. Yediyurappa joined the campaign in the last couple of days, giving BJP a boost. In both constituencies, the Lingayat community is a dominant factor and this is why it was crucial for Bommai to ensure that Yediyurappa campaigns in the polls since the former CM is seen as the biggest Lingayat leader in Karnataka to date. The ruling BJP and its allies are leading in all the five assembly constituencies in Assam, while the saffron party is leading in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and three other Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

Trinamool Congress is leading in all the four bypoll seats in the state. The RJD is leading in the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly seats in Bihar as counting of votes is underway. Meanwhile in Karnataka, the BJP is leading in Sindgi, while the Congress candidate is ahead in Hangal. Ramesh Bhusanur of BJP is leading by a margin of over 15,950 votes in Sindgi by securing 41,398 votes, while his Congress’ Ashok Managuli has secured 25,448 votes, so far.

The elections were held on October 30 and it saw some high-stakes battle between the Congress and the BJP. The assembly by-elections which saw a high turnout were held in five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. Out of the 29 Assembly seats, the BJP had won in around half a dozen constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with the regional parties.

The seats where Lok Sabha by-elections were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. In all the three Lok Sabha constituencies, the sitting members had died.

The Mandi seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) in March. The bye-election to the Khandwa parliamentary constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan while in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it was due to the demise of Independent Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar. In Mandi, Pratibha Singh is pitted against BJP’s Khushal Singh Thakur, a Kargil war hero.

In Meghalaya, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh is contesting the election from Mawphlang on a United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket. He is up against former Congress MLA Kennedy C Khyriem and a sitting member of the district council (MDC) from the NPP, Lamphrang Blah. In Haryana, the by-election to Ellenabad Assembly constituency was necessitated by the resignation of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala as MLA in protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.