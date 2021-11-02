Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena Rejoices First Win Outside Maharashtra; DK Shivakumar Says People of Karnataka 'Looking for Change'

The bypolls were seen as a litmus test for Bommai who camped in Hanagal who ensure the party’s victory. The trends are being seen as a response to BJP’s decision to replace senior party leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to induct Bommai. Yediyurappa joined the campaign in the last couple of days, giving BJP a boost. In both constituencies, the Lingayat community is a dominant factor and this is why it was crucial for Bommai to ensure that Yediyurappa campaigns in the polls since the former CM is seen as the biggest Lingayat leader in Karnataka to date. The ruling BJP and its allies are leading in all the five assembly constituencies in Assam, while the saffron party is leading in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and three other Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

Trinamool Congress is leading in all the four bypoll seats in the state. The RJD is leading in the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly seats in Bihar as counting of votes is underway. Meanwhile in Karnataka, the BJP is leading in Sindgi, while the Congress candidate is ahead in Hangal. Ramesh Bhusanur of BJP is leading by a margin of over 15,950 votes in Sindgi by securing 41,398 votes, while his Congress’ Ashok Managuli has secured 25,448 votes, so far.

The elections were held on October 30 and it saw some high-stakes battle between the Congress and the BJP. The assembly by-elections which saw a high turnout were held in five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. Out of the 29 Assembly seats, the BJP had won in around half a dozen constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with the regional parties.

The seats where Lok Sabha by-elections were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. In all the three Lok Sabha constituencies, the sitting members had died.

The Mandi seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) in March. The bye-election to the Khandwa parliamentary constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan while in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it was due to the demise of Independent Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar. In Mandi, Pratibha Singh is pitted against BJP’s Khushal Singh Thakur, a Kargil war hero.

In Meghalaya, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh is contesting the election from Mawphlang on a United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket. He is up against former Congress MLA Kennedy C Khyriem and a sitting member of the district council (MDC) from the NPP, Lamphrang Blah. In Haryana, the by-election to Ellenabad Assembly constituency was necessitated by the resignation of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala as MLA in protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.

