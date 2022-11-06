Bypoll Results: BJP Bags 4 of 7 Seats but Loses High-octane Munugode to TRS; Bihar Fight Ends in Draw

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday secured the maximum number of seats as the counting of votes concluded for the by-elections to seven assembly constituencies in six states —Dhamnagar assembly seat of Odisha, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Bhajan Lal’s family bastion Admapur in Haryana, Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar.

In the high-voltage Munugode bypoll, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the close contest against the BJP, while the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray won the Andheri (East) seat in Maharashtra. The RJD retained the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar.

Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Latke, won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai by bagging more than 66,000 votes followed by 12,806 votes polled in favour of the None Of The Above (NOTA) option. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke’s husband Ramesh Latke in May. Latke was pitted against six independent candidates of which Rajesh Tripathi got 1,571 votes, Neena Khedekar 1,531, Bala Nadar 1,515, Farhana Sayed 1,093, Manoj Nayak 900, while Milind Kamble received 624 votes.

Uddhav Thackeray said the results shows people are supporting Shiv Sena. “This is just the beginning of a fight. The (party) symbol is important but people look for the character too. The bypoll results show people support us," Thackeray said.

This was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June following a revolt by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

Bihar

The ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and the opposition NDA remained evenly poised with the respective wins as RJD candidate Neelam Devi won the Mokama seat with 79,744 polling and a 16,000 vote margin against BJP’s Sonam Devi who got 63,003 votes while BJP’s Kusum Devi retained the Gopalganj seat with 70,053 votes against RJD’s Mohan Gupta who got 68,258. The by-polls were necessitated by disqualification of Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh (RJD) and death of Gopalganj legislator Subhash Singh (BJP).

Bihar saw the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP. The BJP contested from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies.

Odisha

The opposition BJP retained the Dhamnagar assembly seat defeating the ruling BJD by a margin of 9,881 votes. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi in September. Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj, who was the party’s candidate, secured 80,351 votes while BJD’s Abanti Das recieved 70,470 votes. Congress nominee Baba Harekrushna Sethi got only 3,561 votes.

Uttar Pradesh

The BJP retained the Gola Gokarannath assembly seat with its candidate Aman Giri defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwariby with over 34,000 votes. Giri won 1,24,810 votes while Tiwari got 90,512 votes. The Gola Gokarannath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. After winning the elections, Giri said he would fulfil the dream of his father Arvind Giri and ensure development of the constituency. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated BJP workers on the victory and thanked the people of Gola Gokarannath for supporting Aman Giri. “Heartiest congratulations to all hardworking workers and respected voters for the grand victory of @BJP4UP in the bypoll in the Gola Gokarnnath assembly seat," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Telangana

In the high-stakes Munugode bypoll, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy cumulatively secured 96,598 votes after 15 rounds against while his rival BJP’s Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy got 86,485 votes respectively. Congress nominee Palvai Sravanthi got only 23,864 votes. The byelection was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party in August who later joined BJP.

Haryana

The BJP won Adampur assembly seat with BJP candidate and former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s grandson Bhavya Bishnoi retained his family bastion by defeating Congress candidate Jai Prakash by a margin of 15,740 votes. Bishnoi received 67,492 votes while Prakash secured 51,752 votes. The resignation of Bhavya’s father Kuldeep Bishnoi necessitated the by-election after he left the Congress and joined the BJP. The Adampur seat has been held by Bhajan Lal’s family since 1968, with the late leader representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once and Kuldeep on four occasions.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also expressed gratitude towards the people of Adampur area for ensuring a ‘bhavya’ (grand) victory. “This is the victory of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s policies, public trust and hard work of all workers," said Khattar in his tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)

