Bypolls 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting Underway for Crucial Elections in 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly Seats

Bypolls 2021 LIVE Updates: Bypolls are underway in three Lok Sabha seats and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states and Dadra and Nagar Haveli with many contests seen as prestige issue for parties hit by defections. Adequate security and Covid safety measures have been put in place for the electoral exercise. In majority of the seats, the main fight is between BJP and Congress candidates.Read More
Bypolls 2021: Voting was underway for by-election to the Tuirial assembly constituency in Mizoram amid tight security on Saturday, officials said. The bypoll to the seat in Kolasib district is being held after the death of sitting MLA Andrew H Thangliana of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). The ruling MNF has fielded K Laldawngliana, while the ZPM candidate is Laltlangmawi. The Congress has fielded Chalrosanga Ralte and BJP K Laldinthara for the by-election. The contest will, however, be between MNF, Congress and the ZPM.
Trinamool Congress’s candidate from Dinhata Udayan Guha casts his vote in the assembly bypolls.
Assembly bypolls 2021: Voters queue outside a polling station in Badvel Assembly constituency in Kadapa district to exercise their franchise in the bypolls.
Bypolls 2021 Live: Voting for the bypoll in the Ellenabad assembly constituency in Haryana began on Saturday morning. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, they added.
Bengal bypoll election 2021: People queue up outside polling booths in North Parganas and Dinhata Cooch Behar where polling is underway. The bypolls are also being held in Santipur in Nadia district and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas.
Assembly bypolls 2021: Voting is underway for the bypolls in Sindgi and Hangal assembly constituencies in Karnataka, election officials said on Saturday. The polling began at 7 am will go on till 7 pm. A total of 19 candidates are in the fray in the two constituencies, including six from Sindgi and 13 from Hangal. Two candidates from Sindgi are women. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.
Bypolls 2021 Live Updates and Latest News: Polling is underway for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats in Bihar. The JD(U)’s bid to retain these seats is being challenged by the RJD headed by Kumar’s arch rival Lalu Prasad. The JD(U) has placed its bet on fresh faces in both seats. In Tarapur, which has fallen vacant upon Mewa Lal Chaudhary’s demise, the party has fielded Rajiv Kumar Singh while in the reserved Kusheshwar Asthan, debutant Awadh Bhushan Hazari seeks to retain for his party, the seat his father Shashi Bhushan Hazari had won three times in a row.
Voting for bypolls is underway at 27 polling stations in Tuirial Assembly constituency of Mizoram.
Bye-election 2021 Live Updates: Voters in queue in Mawryngkneng for Meghalaya Bypolls.
Bye-election 2021: Voting for bypoll to Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat in Darbhanga underway. Polling is underway for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats in Bihar where by-elections have been necessitated by the deaths of sitting MLAs, both belonging to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). Altogether 17 candidates are in the fray for the two seats, eight in Tarapur and nine in Kusheshwar Asthan.
Being seen as the semifinals for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections next year, bypolls for Mandi Lok Sabha and Arki, Fatehpur, and Jubbal-Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha seats will be held on Saturday. Voting at the four constituencies will be held on October 30. These include the Mandi Lok Sabha seat from where a parliamentarian will be elected. According to the local Congress and BJP leaders, the results of the polls are likely to impact the assembly elections scheduled to be held in December next year.
People queue up outside polling booths in North Parganas and Dinhata Cooch Behar where Assembly polls have been scheduled for today.
With four assembly constituencies in West Bengal going to by-polls on Saturday amid tight security and maintenance of COVID protocols, all eyes will be on Dinhata as TMC heavyweight Udayan Guha is looking to reclaim the seat, which the BJP had snatched from him by a whisker in the April elections. Guha, a two-time MLA, had bagged the seat for Forward Bloc in 2011 and the TMC in 2016. He is up against BJP’s Ashok Mandal, who had defeated him in 2006 as a TMC candidate. Bypoll to Dinhata was necessitated following the resignation of Nisith Pramanik, now Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, as he chose to retain his Lok Sabha membership.
The stage is set for polling in the bye-election to Huzurabad assembly constituency in Telangana on Saturday, with the ruling TRS, opposition BJP and Congress locked in a triangular contest. As many as 2,37,036 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, district collector RV Karnan said on Friday. Polling would start at 7 AM and continue till 7 PM in 306 polling stations in the constituency. As many as 1,715 polling personnel, including presiding officers, have been deployed.
All preparations have been made for by-elections to one Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, an official said. As many as 48 candidates are in the fray in four constituencies where straight fights are expected between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress. Voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm, the official said. As many as 26,50,004 voters are eligible to exercise franchise during the byelections. Of 3,944 polling centres across four constituencies 865 are deemed as sensitive by the administration.
The seats where Lok Sabha bye-elections are being held in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 29 assembly constituencies going to the bypolls, five are in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.
Though today’s bypolls aren’t expected to have any major bearing on the stability of governments, it will be crucial tests for several leaders and some Chief Ministers. The counting of votes will take place on November 2 and all eyes will be on key battles in Bihar, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
In the three Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls today, the sitting members had died. The Mandi seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) in March. The bye-election to the Khandwa parliamentary constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan while in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it was due to the demise of Independent Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar.
Four assembly constituencies in West Bengal will go to the bypolls with all eyes set on Dinhata where TMC heavyweight Udayan Guha is looking to reclaim the seat, which the BJP had snatched from him by a whisker in the April elections. The bypoll to Dinhata was necessitated following the resignation of Nisith Pramanik, now Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, as he chose to retain his Lok Sabha membership. The other three seats where polling will be held are Santipur in Nadia district, Khardah in North 24 Parganas and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas. In Santipur, too, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar resigned from the assembly, thus calling for a bypoll.
In Madhya Pradesh, bypolls will be held for the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Jobat (ST), Raigaon (SC) and Prithvipur assembly seats. Bye-elections in Rajasthan’s Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad are being viewed as a significant test for the performance of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.
