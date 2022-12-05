Bypolls LIVE Updates: Voting Begins for 1 Lok Sabha, 6 Assembly Seats Across 5 States; UP's Mainpuri, Rampur, Khatauli in Focus

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 07:35 IST
New Delhi, India
A day ahead of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sabotaging the Lok Sabha by-polls as drones are being used to monitor his party workers and his home. He also claimed that the district administration and the police conducted raids on the residences of Samajwadi Party workers.
“Samajwadi Party workers are being raided by cops and many of them have been abused and forcefully arrested…Block chief Takha Preeti Yadav’s husband Dhruv Yadav alias Chini was taken to custody. When I received the information, I talked to senior officials and then they freed him," Yadav claimed while talking to the reporters on Sunday.
The by-election to Padampur Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bargarh district is going to be an acid test for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as the BJP is posing a major threat to the party which has been in power since 2000.
In the last bypoll held for Dhamnagar constituency on November 3, the BJD was defeated for the first time since 2009. BJP has won the seat with a good margin of 9,881 votes. So, this bypoll has become crucial for the ruling party in Odisha. The ruling BJD has nominated Barsha Singh Bariha, daughter of late MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the bypoll. The ruling party has nominated Barsha with an aim to gain sympathy votes and also to woo the women voters.
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav will cast their votes in Saifai for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll on Monday. Samajwadi Party leaders including senior party leader Shivpal Yadav will also cast their votes at 10 am at Abhinav School in Saifai.
The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of Akhilesh’s father, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, on October 10. Mulayam’s daughter-in-law and Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav, a former MP, is the party candidate in Mainpuri.
The stage is set for bypoll to the Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar, which marks the first electoral battle between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the BJP since the two old allies parted ways four months ago.
Altogether 13 candidates are in the fray, and their fates will be decided by 3,11,728 voters though the contest is being seen, primarily, between JD(U)’s Manoj Singh Kushwaha and BJP’s Kedar Gupta, both of whom have won the seat for their respective parties in the not so distant past. The bypoll, to be held on Monday, was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani and the party, which has come to share power after the upheaval in August, has decided to back the chief minister’s party.
Voting began Monday morning for the by-election to six assembly seats in five states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party is locked in a high-voltage contest with the BJP. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure a free and fair polling, police said.
“Polling has started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm," according to an official at the office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer.
Bypolls LIVE Updates: Voting is underway for by-polls to six assembly seats in five states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Assembly seats in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are in for a by-poll race.
Election authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the by-elections. The counting of votes for the single parliamentary and six assembly seats will be held on December 8, coinciding with the ballot count for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.
The Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election was necessitated after the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mulayam’s daughter-in-law and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav is in the fray from Mainpuri in a bid to retain his seat. To take on Yadav, BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav. Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav.
In by-polls to the Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly seats also in Uttar Pradesh, the contest is directly between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance is on the cards as BSP and the Congress are not contesting from the seats.
According to a statement issued by the office of Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer, 24.43 lakh people will exercise their voting rights in the bypolls.
This includes 13.14 lakh male voters, 11.29 lakh female voters and 132 third category voters, it said.
Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm at 3,062 polling booths located in 1,945 polling centres.
While the bypoll to the Mainpuri parliamentary seat is taking place due to the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli, the polls were necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified following their conviction in separate cases.
While Khan was disqualified after a court awarded him three-year imprisonment in a 2019 hate speech case, Saini lost his membership of the assembly after his conviction in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.
The outcomes of the bypolls will not have any impact on the central or the state governments as the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority at both levels.
However, wins would provide a psychological advantage ahead of the 2024 general elections.
While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is hoping to demolish the key Samajwadi Party (SP) citadels after wresting Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats in June bypolls, the SP is keen to turn the tide with the public show of unity by Shivpal and Akhilesh, who declared that they have bridged their differences.
Tight security has been put in place for the Sardarshahar Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan’s Churu on Monday where the Congress and the BJP are the main contenders.
The bypoll has been necessitated by Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma (77) who passed away on October 9 after a prolonged illness. The Congress has fielded Bhanwar Lal Sharma’s son Anil Kumar while the BJP has pitted former MLA Ashok Kumar for the bypoll.
Eight other candidates in the fray are Lalchand of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), Sanwarmal Meghwal of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Parmana Ram of Indian People’s Green Party and Independent candidates Subhash Chandra, Vijay Pal Singh Sheoran, Umesh Sahu, Prem Singh and Surendra Singh Rajpurohit.
The by-election to the Padampur seat in Odisha was necessitated by the death of BJD legislator Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha.
Officials said elaborate security arrangements have been made for free and fair voting. As many as 10 candidates are in the fray for the by-election.
The bypoll assumes significance in the wake of the BJD’s loss in Dhamnagar, its first such defeat since 2009, with many in political circles claiming that the result would also indicate if electoral scales were tilting against the Naveen Patnaik-led party ahead of 2024 state elections.
The BJD has nominated from the seat the deceased MLA’s daughter, Barsha, who is set to take on BJP’s Pradip Purohit, a former MLA, and Congress candidate and three-time legislator Satya Bhusan Sahu, among others.
The by-election in Bhanupratappur constituency, which is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Tribes, has been necessitated after Congress MLA and Deputy Assembly Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi died of a heart attack on October 16.
As many as seven candidates are in the fray for the bypoll, though it is largely seen as a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.
The Congress has fielded Savitri Mandavi, wife of the deceased MLA, while the BJP nominee is former MLA Brahmanand Netam.
Sarva Adivasi Samaj, an umbrella body of tribal communities in Bastar, has also fielded its candidate, former Indian Police Service Officer Akbar Ram Korram, who is contesting as an Independent. Korram retired as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in 2020.
According to poll officials, there are 1,95,678 voters, comprising 95,186 males, 1,00,491 females and one third gender person. A total of 356 polling stations have been set up, of which 239 are in rural areas and the rest in the urban part of the constituency.
In the Kurhani assembly segment in Bihar, the success of JD(U) candidate Manoj Singh Kushwaha, a former MLA, will cement Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s position, while a loss may embolden his detractors.
The JD(U) is contesting the seat where the by-election has been necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.
