Caimpiyarganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Caimpiyarganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rampal (IND), Navimuhamad (IND), Dhanushdhari Kumar (IND), Atal Bihari Singh (CPI), Kajal Nishad (SP), Chandra Prakash Nishad (BSP), Fateh Bahadur (BJP), Surendra Kumar Nishad (INC), Kaushal Kumar Singh (AAP), Jatashankar (JAP), Munib Nishad (BEP), Vinod Singh Fauzi (BKUSP), Vindhyvasini Singh Nishad (INL).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.27%, which is -1.23% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Fateh Bahadur of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Caimpiyarganj results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.320 Caimpiyarganj (कैम्पियारगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Caimpiyarganj is part of Gorakhpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,95,989 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,17,989 were male and 1,77,966 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Caimpiyarganj in 2019 was: 816 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,57,230 eligible electors, of which 2,00,602 were male,1,63,601 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,36,537 eligible electors, of which 1,89,697 were male, 1,46,840 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Caimpiyarganj in 2017 was 547. In 2012, there were 257 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Fateh Bahadur of BJP won in this seat defeating Chinta Yadav of INC by a margin of 32,854 which was 15.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.29% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Fateh Bahadur of NCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chinta Yadav of SP by a margin of 8,958 votes which was 4.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 36.63% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 320 Caimpiyarganj Assembly segment of the 64. Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency. Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla Alias Ravi Kishan of BJP won the Gorakhpur Parliament seat defeating Rambhual Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gorakhpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Caimpiyarganj are: Rampal (IND), Navimuhamad (IND), Dhanushdhari Kumar (IND), Atal Bihari Singh (CPI), Kajal Nishad (SP), Chandra Prakash Nishad (BSP), Fateh Bahadur (BJP), Surendra Kumar Nishad (INC), Kaushal Kumar Singh (AAP), Jatashankar (JAP), Munib Nishad (BEP), Vinod Singh Fauzi (BKUSP), Vindhyvasini Singh Nishad (INL).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.27%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.5%, while it was 58.33% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Caimpiyarganj went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.320 Caimpiyarganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 394. In 2012, there were 357 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.320 Caimpiyarganj comprises of the following areas of Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Caimpiyarganj Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Turkwaliya, 2 Tal Likheeya, 3 Fulwariya, 4 Sihorwa, 5 Jindapur, 6 Jangal Kauriya, 7 Sherpur Chamraha, 8 Mirpur, 9 Mainabhagar, 10 Awaipakar, 11 Dohariya, 12 Jamuar, 13 Jagatbela, 14 Bhandaro and 15 Domingrah of 5 Bhauwapar KC of 2 Sadar Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Caimpiyarganj constituency, which are: Pharenda, Paniyara, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Sahajanwa, Menhdawal, Bansi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Caimpiyarganj is approximately 433 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Caimpiyarganj is: 26°57’50.0"N 83°15’58.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Caimpiyarganj results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.