Calangute Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Calangute seat in Goa. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Marcelino Francisco Gonsalves (RGP), Michael Vincent Lobo (INC), Joseph Robert Sequeira (BJP), Ricardo Dsouza (IND), Sudesh Suresh Mayekar (AAP), Roshan Luke Mathias (GSPA), Anthony Menezes (TMC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77%, which is -4.97% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Michael Vincent Lobo of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Calangute results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.8 Calangute (Kolongutt) (कलंगुटे) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Calangute is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.29% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 25,389 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 12,389 were male and 13,000 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Calangute in 2022 is: 1,049 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 24,541 eligible electors, of which 12,030 were male,12,511 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 22,178 eligible electors, of which 10,852 were male, 11,326 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Calangute in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 2 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Michael Vincent Lobo of BJP won in this seat defeating Joseph Robert Sequeira of INC by a margin of 3,825 which was 19.05% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.45% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Michael Vincent Lobo of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Agnelo Nicholas Fernandes of INC by a margin of 1,869 votes which was 10.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 8 Calangute Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Calangute are: Marcelino Francisco Gonsalves (RGP), Michael Vincent Lobo (INC), Joseph Robert Sequeira (BJP), Ricardo Dsouza (IND), Sudesh Suresh Mayekar (AAP), Roshan Luke Mathias (GSPA), Anthony Menezes (TMC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.97%, while it was 82.74% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Calangute went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.8 Calangute Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 34. In 2012, there were 33 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.8 Calangute comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Arpora, 2. Parra, 3. Calangute and 4. Candolim in Bardez Taluka.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Calangute constituency, which are: Siolim, Saligao. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Calangute is approximately 27 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Calangute is: 15°32’17.5"N 73°46’08.8"E.

