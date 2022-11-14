Calcutta HC Gives Nod to Lawyer to File Petition Against TMC's Akhil Giri for Comments on Prez Murmu's Looks

The Calcutta High Court has granted permission to a lawyer to file a petition against TMC leader Akhil Giri’s comment on President Droupadi Murmu. West Bengal minister Akhil Giri is in the eye of the storm over his controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu’s looks.

In a 17-second video clip, Giri was heard commenting on the looks of the President and mocking the BJP.

“They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?" Giri, the minister of state for Correctional Homes, was heard saying at a rally in a village in Nandigram late on Friday evening.

After his remarks drew widespread criticism, Giri apologised.

Lawyer Sushmita Saha Dutta mentioned her case before CJ’s Division Bench urging the court to take cognizance in the matter, stating that such comments against the Constitutional head of the country is “tantamount to insulting the Constitution and that the court should intervene since the state government is yet to take any steps against the offender".

