Can Anyone Tell When Has Indian Flag Been Hoisted at RSS HQ? Akhilesh Attacks BJP Over 'Tiranga Campaign'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP over the issue of hoisting the Tricolour and patriotism. The former chief minister asked what could be expected from those who had never hoisted the Indian flag.

Akhilesh, who visited Azam Khan at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, said, “There is an attempt from the BJP to portray itself as the only nationalist party while those who don’t vote for them are labelled anti-national. Flag hoisting has been done for ages in India. Our Tiranga campaign is different from theirs, you will see it on August 9."

“What do you expect from people who have never hoisted the Indian flag? I have heard there is a headquarters where the Indian flag has been missing for decades. Can anyone tell me when has the Indian national flag been hoisted at the RSS headquarters? They are the mother party, BJP is their political outfit," he said.

Advertisement

Akhilesh will be starting a ‘Har Ghar Fehre Tiranga’ campaign on Kranti Diwas on August 9 at Jhauwa village in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. The SP will also be providing the national flag to every village resident, to be hoisted from August 9 to 15 at every house.

The SP chief will also be giving a Tricolour made of khadi to every family in Jhauwa village on the day and meet families of freedom fighters in the area.

“August 9, 1942, is a day of national pride. On this day, the country got independence only as a result of the call of ‘Angrezo Bharat Chodo’ campaign. It is also a day to pay homage to martyrs of the freedom struggle and take a pledge to build the India of their dreams. Samajwadi Party will cooperate in hoisting the Tricolour from house to house from August 9 to 15, and will also take a pledge to save democracy and socialism," he had said, while announcing the particulars of the campaign.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here