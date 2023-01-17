Home » News » Politics » Can Meet Varun Gandhi but Can’t Accept His Ideology: Rahul Gandhi on Cousin Joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

Can Meet Varun Gandhi but Can’t Accept His Ideology: Rahul Gandhi on Cousin Joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

The former Congress chief further said Varun Gandhi once told him that the RSS was doing good work

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 20:04 IST

Hoshiarpur, India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a press conference amid the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Hoshiarpur district, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he can meet and hug his cousin Varun Gandhi but it is impossible for him to accept the BJP MP’s ideology. The Wayanad MP said if his cousin walks with him in the padyatra he might face a problem.

“My ideology does not match his ideology. I can never go to an RSS office. You can slit my throat, but I will not go. My family has an ideology, it has a thought system. At one time, Varun adopted that ideology, maybe still does, so I cannot accept that. I can meet him with love, hug him, but I cannot accept that ideology. That is impossible," the Congress leader said at a press conference on the sidelines of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

His remarks came when asked if he might reach out to his cousin, the son of Sanjay and Maneka Gandhi.

The former Congress chief further said Varun Gandhi once told him that the RSS was doing good work. Rahul Gandhi recalled that he then told his cousin that if had read about and understood what his family stood for, he wouldn’t have said such a thing.

Varun Gandhi has in the past criticised the BJP government’s handling of issues like economy and agriculture — and triggering speculation that he might quit the saffron party.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: January 17, 2023, 19:52 IST
last updated: January 17, 2023, 20:04 IST
