Canacona Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Canacona seat in Goa. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Prashant Suresh Pagi (RGP), Mahadev Dessai (TMC), Anoop Balkrishna Kudtarkar (AAP), Janardhan Bhandari (INC), Vijay Pai Khot (IND), Ramesh Tawadkar (BJP), Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes (IND), Kanay Pagi (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 82.11%, which is -3.71% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Canacona results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.40 Canacona (Kankon) (कानाकोना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Canacona is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.58% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.07%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 33,884 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,543 were male and 17,341 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Canacona in 2022 is: 1,048 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 33,233 eligible electors, of which 16,422 were male,16,811 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 31,822 eligible electors, of which 15,957 were male, 15,865 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Canacona in 2017 was 9. In 2012, there were 6 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes of INC won in this seat defeating Vijay Pai Khot of BJP by a margin of 2,108 which was 7.4% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 38.1% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramesh Bombo Tawadkar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes of INC by a margin of 2,704 votes which was 10.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 40 Canacona Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Canacona are: Prashant Suresh Pagi (RGP), Mahadev Dessai (TMC), Anoop Balkrishna Kudtarkar (AAP), Janardhan Bhandari (INC), Vijay Pai Khot (IND), Ramesh Tawadkar (BJP), Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes (IND), Kanay Pagi (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.11%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 85.82%, while it was 83.56% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Canacona went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.40 Canacona Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 56. In 2012, there were 51 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.40 Canacona comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Gaodongrem, 2. Cotigao, 3. Agonda, 4. Canacona, 5. Poinguinim, 6. Loliem and 7. Canacona (Municipal Council) in Canacona Taluka.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Canacona constituency, which are: Quepem, Sanguem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

The total area covered by Canacona is approximately 330 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Canacona is: 14°59’42.0"N 74°07’23.9"E.

