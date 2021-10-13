Candidate Wins By 1 Vote; 90-year-old Elected As Panchayat Leader: Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls Throw Surprises

In the nine reorganised districts of Tamil Nadu, the local body polls have been held in two phases in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tenkasi, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirunelveli, Kallakurichi and Tiruppatur. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham has swept the rural local body elections in the State.

Out of the 140 district panchayat ward member posts, DMK and its alliance has won 138 posts and AIADMK has won two posts.

Earlier, the State Election Commission began counting votes polled in the rural LB elections in nine reorganised districts on October 12 at 74 counting centres.

Meanwhile, the State witnessed a tough political battle between the big political parties — DMK and AIADMK. There are 27,003 posts up for election in these nine districts. In the first phase which was held on October 6, votes were cast for 78 district panchayat ward member posts, 755 panchayat union ward member posts, 1,577 village panchayat president posts, and 12,252 village panchayat ward and member posts.

The second phase took place on October 9, for 62 district panchayat ward member posts, 626 panchayat union ward member posts, 1,324 village panchayat president posts, and 10,329 village panchayat ward member posts.

According to the poll body, the first phase of the polls witnessed a voter turnout of 77.4 per cent of voters participated while in the second phase, the number stood at 78.5 per cent.

Here are some interesting buzz highlights that caught eyes at the counting centres:

1. Karthik, the vice-president of the BJP youth wing in Coimbatore’s north taluk, who contested as an independent candidate for the post of a ward member in Periyanaickenpalayam union of Coimbatore, has secured only one vote in Tamil Nadu local body polls. #SingleVoteBJP has been trending national wide on Twitter.

2. In the Vellaiyampattu panchayat of the Villupuram district, during the registered counting of votes, officials found that a person has stamped four of the five symbols on the ballot. The incident made the officials burst out into laughter, later, the vote was declared invalid.

3. ‘One voter can turn a loser into a winner’- Kadalmani won the by-election for the Sirumarudur panchayat leader post near Lalgudi by a margin of ‘one’ vote. The by-election was held due to the death of Ramesh Kumar, the panchayat leader of Sirumarudur. Out of the three who contested in this panchayat with a total of 1,150 voters, the deceased panchayat leader Ramesh Kumar’s wife got 423 votes, Kadalmani got 424 votes, Sathyanathan got 137 votes and with a total of 989 votes, 5 votes were considered invalid.

4. Out of 169 candidates, more than 50 members of actor Vijay’s fan association won in the local body polls. Earlier, Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members have confirmed that actor Vijay had himself allowed his fans to file nominations for LB polls.

5. A 90-year-old woman, Perumathal has proved that age is just a number. She has been elected as President of Sivanthipatti Panchayat under Palayankottai Panchayat Union of Tirunelveli district. In the meantime, the two other candidates who contested against her has lost the deposit.

6. In a crazy incident, while the officials were counting the votes at Palayamkottai Panchayat Union in Tirunelveli district, on a ballot paper, the officials were shocked to see that a voter has written, ‘none of the candidates gave me 500 rupees for my vote, thus I support no one’.

7. Siblings won in local body polls: Kannurangam, who hails from the Kaveripattu area near Jolarpet in Tiruppatur district, his daughters Mala Sekher (50) and Uma Kannurangam (48) had contested for the post of Kaveripattu Panchayat President and won with 651 votes and with 1,972 votes, made victory for the post of Union Councilor respectively.

