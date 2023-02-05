Home » News » Politics » Can't Save Yourself from Ill-effects if You Play with Nature: Yogi's Key Message on Joshimath | Exclusive

Can't Save Yourself from Ill-effects if You Play with Nature: Yogi's Key Message on Joshimath | Exclusive

Speaking on the issue of settlements in river catchment areas, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that major destruction can happen when rivers unleash their monstrous form

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 15:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to Network18 in an exclusive interview on Sunday. (File photo: Reuters)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to Network18 in an exclusive interview on Sunday. (File photo: Reuters)

In an exclusive interview with Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Joshi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Joshimath sinking issue and said that humanity cannot distance itself from the consequences of playing with nature.

He said that the government had created a workplan for the Himalayan town in crisis and is implementing it well. “The State and Central governments have created a workplan and are implementing it in an impactful way."

“I have not had the opportunity to go to Joshimath, but all of us need to see that wherever development happens, whether on a mountain or in a field, if it is unplanned and unscientific, no one will be spared the consequences," he said.

Speaking on the issue of settlements in river catchment areas, he said that major destruction can happen when rivers unleash their monstrous form. " We often see lots of people settling down in a river’s catchment area," he said. “But the river will, at some point, change its path, and major damage and destruction happens when a river’s monstrous form is seen in the catchment area."

“Humanity cannot distance itself from the consequences of playing with nature," the CM said.

The town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand developed dangerous cracks in hundred of buildings in January due to land subsidence, prompting mass evacuations and immediate need for intervention.

first published: February 05, 2023, 15:09 IST
last updated: February 05, 2023, 15:14 IST
