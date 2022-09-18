Capt Amarinder Singh to Join BJP on Monday, Merge His Newly Formed Punjab Lok Congress

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will join the BJP on Monday, with the induction ceremony to be held at 4.30 pm. He will also merge his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress with the saffron party,

Seven former MLAs and one former MP, who joined the PLC, will also be among those to follow Singh, as per party spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal.

Singh had made the announcement of the merger on September 16. He had floated the PLC last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister and had even allied with the BJP in Punjab to contest the assembly elections.

The 80-year-old veteran will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other leaders in Delhi.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here