Captain Amarinder Connived with Accused to Derail Sacrilege Probe: Punjab Ex-Cop-Turned-AAP Leader

Defending his probe into the contentious sacrilege cases, former top cop-turned-politician Kunwar Vijay Pratap on Friday accused former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh of having a “hidden agenda" and “conniving" with the accused to “derail" the probe.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the sacrilege cases, is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Amritsar (North) constituency. He quit service after his report was quashed by the High court.

Speaking exclusively to News18.com, Kunwar Vijay Pratap said, “They [Congress] damaged the probe. They never told the high court that it was a challan/charge sheet and not a final report. There was no shortcoming in our investigation, there was political will on part of the government or I may say [there was] political connivance and a hidden agenda of Captain Amarinder Singh with the accused," said the former top cop.

He accused Singh of hobnobbing with the accused. “He damaged the probe. Ultimately, he had to quit in humiliating circumstances. That in a sense validated my claims that he had worked against a genuine probe," said Kunwar Vijay Pratap.

He said that only AAP could ensure justice in the case and that would be the priority once the party came to power. “Be it the Congress or the Akalis before that, they have used the emotive issue of sacrilege to further their political agenda. There is no sincere attempt to deliver justice," he claimed.

He even accused incumbent chief minister Charanjit Channi of showing no interest in bringing the case to justice. “If he would have been sincere, would he have brought in the advocate of the accused as the Advocate General once he took over? It shows the intent was to work for the benefit of sacrilege accused rather than the people of the state," he said.

Denying that he had a hidden “political agenda" behind resigning and joining the AAP, Kunwar Vijay Pratap said, “I didn’t jump into the electoral battlefield. I still had nine years of service. I quit on principle and after much deliberation and thought, I decided to join the AAP."

