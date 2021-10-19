Captain Amarinder to Float New Party, Says Open to Ally With BJP if Farmers’ Protest Resolved

Putting all speculations to rest, former chief minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he will soon announce the launch of his own political party, adding that he is also open to forming an alliance with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

In a tweet, Amarinder’s political advisor quoted the former Punjab CM as saying: “The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year."

He then went on to add: “Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions."

This comes a month after Amarinder stepped down from the top post citing “humiliation" following an acrimonious power struggle with Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed as the state Congress president.

In a series of tweets, Amarinder also said that he won’t rest until he secures the “future of my people and my state". Stating that Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats, Amarinder said: “I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake."

The 79-year-old, one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month at the latter’s residence in Delhi, setting the political circles abuzz with rumours of him joining the BJP. At the time, sources close to Amarinder had said that “all his options" are open. Sources in the saffron party had told CNN-News18 at the time that the party is “keen to work with the Captain, but a resolution needs to be reached over the farmers’ protests".

