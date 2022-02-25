Caste and Crew of Allies, Turncoats Key to Uttar Pradesh Poll Action in Purvanchal

After the first four phases, the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are now shifting towards Purvanchal, considered the bellwether region of the state.

The voting for the next three phases will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7.

With the onus on many backward class leaders to ensure success, these phases will be the real test for the allies of both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Several leaders from the region, who were with the BJP in the last election, have switched to the SP.

The first name on the list is of former minister in the Yogi government and chief of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Om Prakash Rajbhar. In 2017, Rajbhar’s party managed to win four of the eight seats it contested in an alliance with the BJP. He also became a minister, but after a few days, he rebelled and parted ways with the BJP, opening a front against the BJP. This time, however, the SP has given SBSP 18 seats. Rajbhar claims to be a leader of backward castes, including Bind, Kumhar, Prajapati, Kushwaha and Kori.

On the other hand, in an attempt to keep Kurmi voters on its side, the BJP has allied with Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal (S). In the 2017 UP assembly elections, Apna Dal (S) had contested on 11 seats, winning nine of them. This time, the BJP has given 17 seats to Apna Dal (S). Patel’s challenge will be to prove herself the leader of Kurmis by winning a majority of the seats.

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjay Nishad of Nishad party, who is also an ally of the BJP, has been given 16 seats. Nishad claims that of the 403 seats in UP, 160 are dominated by voters from the community. In 2017, the party fielded 72 candidates, but won only in Gyanpur. This time, too, they are facing a tough test.

The SP is eyeing backward votes through BJP ministers namely Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan who recently defected. The SP has also fielded both the leaders this time. Also, the SP has Anupriya Patel’s mother Krushna Patel of Apna Dal (K) against Anupriya, making the contest that of a daughter versus her mother.

The Apna Dal (K) faction led by Krushna Patel is in alliance with the SP, while the Apna Dal (S) led by Anupriya Patel is in alliance with the BJP. Anupriya’s sister and Krushna’s daughter Pallavi has been fielded by the SP from Sirathu against deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

