Catching Udta Punjab: Statewide Police Raids on Drugs, Anti-Social Elements; Opposition Says ‘Not Enough’

With the government under attack for law and order issues, the Punjab Police carried out a statewide cordon and search operation (CASO) to track down drug operators and anti-social elements.

State police chief Gaurav Yadav led the operation which covered all 28 districts. The operation was conducted from 11 am to 4 pm simultaneously across the state and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) or Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officers from Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed in each police district to supervise the operation.

“The idea behind conducting CASO at mass-scale level was to boost public confidence and increase the presence of cops to infuse fear among anti-social elements," said Director General of Police (DGP) Yadav.

He joined the ADGP Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs Gurpreet Kaur and Commissioner of Police (CP) Ludhiana Mandeep Singh Sidhu to conduct the operation in different areas.

‘SNIFFER DOGS, DRONES DEPUTED’

Acting on the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann, Yadav said: “The operation was conducted after the identification of drug and crime hotspots through data analysis by district police forces. Proper frisking of suspected persons and complete search of houses was done by the police force under the supervision of senior officers. Sniffer dogs and drones were also deputed in these hotspots to ensure strict vigil."

On being asked regarding new directions about the issuance of arms licences, the DGP said that “no new arms licence would be issued till the physical verification of previous arms licences in the next three months". He said that public display of weapons, even on social media, would be dealt with an iron hand, and action will be taken against violators.

EYE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Yadav pointed out that the cyber wing of the Punjab Police will keep a watch on social networking sites to check violations. “An FIR will be registered immediately in case anyone is found indulging in hate speech against any community," he said, adding, “No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands."

SPATE OF KILLINGS

The government has come under fire from the opposition after a spate of targeted killings, including the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar and an accused in a sacrilege case.

The Opposition parties have accused the Mann government of ignoring the law and order situation with him and his ministers campaigning in Gujarat.

“The entire government seems to be focusing on Gujarat and Municipal Corporation elections in Delhi. With the government missing, the anti-social elements are having a free run," alleged Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira.

