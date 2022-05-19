Cattle Scam: CBI Grilling of TMC's Anubrata Ends Abruptly After He Complains of Chest Pain

The CBI had to Thursday cut short its interrogation of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with its investigation into a cattle smuggling case in the state, after he complained of chest pain, an official said. Mondal, who was rushed to state-run SSKM Hospital, had reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace here around 9.45 am and questioned for nearly four hours, he said.

“The investigating officer interrogated him in three shifts. He was asked questions related to his alleged involvement in the cattle scam. It was during one of the sessions that he complained of uneasiness and wanted to see a doctor. We allowed him to leave," he told PTI. The Birbhum district president was taken to the emergency ward and then to the Woodburn Block for medical tests, a senior official of the hospital said.

Mondal had earlier been summoned by the investigating agency for questioning several times, but he did not appear once citing ill-health. The CBI had on September 21, 2020 filed a case against BSF commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle trade along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants.

Mohammad Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the racket, was arrested from New Delhi in November 2020.

