CBI FIR 'Completely Fake', BJP Acting Like 'Serial Killer', Says Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia Amid Excise Policy Row

Lashing out at the BJP-ruled centre, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the government is acting like a serial killer who is out to eliminate state governments.

This outburst came while the deputy CM was speaking during the special session of the Delhi Assembly. He also went as far as stating that the CBI FIR against him is “completely fake".

“The FIR against me is completely fake. I have committed no corruption…They (BJP) are acting like serial killer to eliminate other state governments. The effort they are putting to murder state governments, they should have put that much effort into building schools and hospitals," Sisodia said.

During the assembly session, Sisodia also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he “gets insecure" seeing good work done by others.

Advertisement

“Prime Minister Modi gets insecure seeing good work by others. I have not seen a more insecure person than him. Had Arvind Kejriwal been the prime minister, he would not have done something like this had I been an education minister in some other government," Sisodia said in the Assembly.

He said Arvind Kejriwal supported the prime minister in all the Centre’s good initiatives but the prime minister did the opposite. Sisodia said CBI officers searched his clothes and even his children’s clothes during the 14-hour raid at his house but found nothing.

The deputy chief minister also took this opportunity to defend his government’s Excise Policy 2021-22, which has now been withdrawn.

“There was no burden on the people in the excise policy and the government’s revenue also increased, but still the BJP was alleging corruption in it," Sisodia said in the House.

CBI Raids Sisodia’s Residence

Advertisement

A week earlier, the CBI raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations. While the AAP condemned the raids with Kejriwal claiming the agency has been “asked from above" to harass its leaders, the BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.

The 15-hour-long searches at Sisodia’s house, the residence of IAS officer and former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 29 other places took place after the CBI registered an FIR for alleged corruption and bribery formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out last November.

Advertisement

“CBI officers came to my residence yesterday. They also raided the education ministry’s office. All officers, in both places, were great people. They behaved with my family very nicely. They had to obey orders from high command, but I would like to thank them to have behaved so nicely," Sisodia was quoted saying at a press conference post the raids.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here