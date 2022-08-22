​‘CBI Has Setting in Bengal, So Centre Had to Send ED’: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh’s Statement Stirs up Row

In an embarrassment for his party, Dilip Ghosh, the vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday alleged that the “Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is part of a setting" in the state, which is why the “Finance Ministry had to send the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Bengal".

Hinting at the arrangement, without naming the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Ghosh, who was earlier the BJP chief of Bengal, said, “The CBI has done setting in Bengal for a couple of years. The Finance Ministry understood that and so has sent the ED."

“People who have done setting are therefore questioning it and going to court. The ED is different. This dog can’t be controlled," he told reporters after an event of the culture ministry.

Reacting to it, Kunal Ghosh, general secretary of TMC, said, “Why is he saying this? Actually, his target is Suvendhu Adhikary, as the CBI has filed cases against him, but has still not questioned him. Ghosh is targeting Adhikary as he is not getting importance."

Sukanto Majumdar, the Bengal BJP chief, said, “How the central agency works and what they do is not possible for anyone to know. I don’t know how Ghosh got that information."

On Monday morning, too, Ghosh gave a statement. “There has been so much violence after polls, the cases went to the CBI, but nothing much happened. In the past, we had held a rally against the CBI. They have not done justice."

