Now 'Job for Land' Scam Haunts Lalu Yadav & Kin; CBI Raids in At least 16 Locations in Delhi & Bihar

Raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation teams are underway in at least 15 locations linked to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. The fresh charges are related to a land scam. Sources told News18 that some people were given jobs in Railways from the Bihar division by the RJD supremo during his tenure as CM.

“Land was purchases at cheap prices by Lalu Yadav’s family members in lieu of giving jobs in the Railways," sources said, adding that CBI has proof of at least a dozen cases like this till now. They further said that the Yadav family was planning a project by creating a land pool.

A source in the CBI said that total of 16 locations are being searched as of now, including areas in Delhi, Patna and Gopalganj.

The former Bihar chief minister was earlier sentenced to five years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the fifth fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore by Doranda treasury.

Prasad had held the finance portfolio of undivided Bihar, of which he was the chief minister, during the period of the scam. He had allegedly received kickbacks through the animal husbandary department.

Fake challans and bills were raised which were cleared by the finance department and money was released through the treasury.

