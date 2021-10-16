Centre Must Play Effective Role, Not Remain 'Mute Spectator' to Bangla Communal Violence, Says TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, urging it to play an effective role and not remain a mute spectator to the communal violence in neighbouring Bangladesh. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party wants the safety of minorities in both India and Bangladesh.

>ALSO READ | Bangladesh: Two Hindu Men Killed in Fresh Religious Unrest, Death Toll Six Now

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has noted that the government in the neighbouring country has reacted promptly to ensure that the situation was under control and said that the Indian mission is in close contact with the Bangladeshi authorities over the matter.

“Some disturbing news is coming from Bangladesh. Though the Sheikh Hasina government and many people of that country are opposing such acts, but why is @PMOIndia mute spectator? The Centre should play an effective role, and the BJP mustn’t do cheap drama of fake Hindutva over it. We want safety of minorities in both India and Bangladesh," the West Bengal TMC general secretary tweeted in Bengali.

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Nandigram’s BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari retweeted a tweet of ISKCON in which it said that its Noakhali premises in Bangladesh was attacked and one member killed. At least four people were killed in clashes between miscreants and law enforcers and several Hindu temples and Durga Puja pandals were vandalised in Bangladesh, following which paramilitary forces were deployed in 22 affected districts.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while exchanging greetings with Hindus during a recent event at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka, had said that all the perpetrators would be hunted down and punished.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.