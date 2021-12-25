Centre to Re-introduce Agri Laws? Union Minister Says 'Will Move Forward Again for Farmers'

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar has hinted that the three agricultural laws, which were withdrawn by the government last month after months of protests by farmers, could be re-introduced at a later date.

Speaking at an event in Maharashtra on Friday, Tomar blamed “some people" for the scrapping of the controversial laws. “We brought the agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws, which, after 70 years after Independence, were a big reform under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership," the agriculture minister was quoted by local media.

“But the government is not disappointed… we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India’s backbone," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated farmers union Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said that it will hold public meetings and protests across the country for the reintroduction of the three farm laws.

In a press conference organised in the national capital, the BKS announced that as part of the next phase of its movement for the reintroduction of the farm laws, public awareness campaigns will be conducted in every village across the country between 1 and 10 January. The union also declared its intention to hold a dharna (protest) in every block and tehsil on 11 January, on former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death anniversary.

“Farm laws were beneficial for 90 per cent of farmers in the country. Small and marginal farmers, who are represented by us, not the ones who protested and caused disruption at the Delhi border for over a year (a reference to the protest for withdrawal of farm laws)," The Print quoted BKS general secretary Badri Narayan.

