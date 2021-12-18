Centre's Agri Policy Dangerous, Says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today launched a scathing attack at the BJP government at the Centre for its dangerous policies to dump farmers. The Centre is against the farmers and we will support alternative crops, he said and asked the collectors to encourage alternative crops in the State like cotton, red gram, oil palm, and others.

The government will not purchase paddy in the Yasangi season and the farmers should take up other crops, he said. Rao took a swipe at the Centre for failing to take paddy and rice stocks from the State despite repeated appeals. The CM addressed a conference of collectors, with ministers, people’s representatives from districts and others at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Telangana will fight against the false policies of the Centre which should head to the farmers’ demands, he said. Since the Centre opted for double standards as it gets paddy from Punjab and failed to procure paddy from our State, he said and asked the farmers to take up other crops.

“We will continue protests at the national level until the Centre comes up with clarity on farm issues and yield," he said.

Urging the farmers to take up other commercial crops like red gram, Bengal gram, green gram, cotton or oil palm instead, he said that the Centre is not able to get paddy from the State. The Chief Minister said that the collectors should play a key role in educating the farmers to go in for alternative crops. “As the Centre is not able to get our stocks we must shift to other crops," the Chief Minister said.

The CM directed the collectors and agriculture officials to make field level visits and support and encourage the farmers through awareness camps to take up other crops instead of paddy or regular ones.

The CM hit out at the Centre for its dangerous policy towards the States and the farming community. He accused the opposition parties of coming in the way of development and the TRS leaders will give them a fitting reply.

He asked the ministers and local leaders to counter their baseless charges. He asked the team of ministers and MPs going to Delhi to mount pressure on the Centre on the same. The TRS MPs sought an appointment from Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk on paddy row.

KCR accused the BJP Government in the Centre of miserably failing to get the paddy and rice stocks and dumping the farmers.

