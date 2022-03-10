Chail Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Chail seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sanjay Singh (IND), Sushil Chauhan (IND), Vijay Kumar Ramdas Ravidas (IND), Amrawati (IND), Archana Gautam (IND), Atul Kumar Dwivedi (BSP), Talat Azim (INC), Pooja Pal (SP), Anil Kumar Kesharwani (JDL), Danish Ali (BJMP), Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel (ADS), Mohibbul Haque (AIMIM), Rajeev Kumar (LJPRV), Rajendra Kumar Singh Patel (ASPKR), Shashibhushan (ABSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.62%, which is 1.95% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjay Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chail results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.253 Chail (चैल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. Chail is part of Kaushambi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.96% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,74,788 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,00,106 were male and 1,74,667 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chail in 2019 was: 873 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,36,576 eligible electors, of which 1,96,047 were male,1,69,289 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,32,357 eligible electors, of which 1,83,755 were male, 1,48,602 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chail in 2017 was 849. In 2012, there were 228 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sanjay Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Talat Azim of INC by a margin of 40,116 which was 19.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.15% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mohd Ashif Jafri of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chandra Bali of SP by a margin of 1,290 votes which was 0.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 30.65% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 253 Chail Assembly segment of the 50. Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency. Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP won the Kaushambi Parliament seat defeating Indrajeet Saroj of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kaushambi Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 25 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chail are: Sanjay Singh (IND), Sushil Chauhan (IND), Vijay Kumar Ramdas Ravidas (IND), Amrawati (IND), Archana Gautam (IND), Atul Kumar Dwivedi (BSP), Talat Azim (INC), Pooja Pal (SP), Anil Kumar Kesharwani (JDL), Danish Ali (BJMP), Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel (ADS), Mohibbul Haque (AIMIM), Rajeev Kumar (LJPRV), Rajendra Kumar Singh Patel (ASPKR), Shashibhushan (ABSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.62%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 55.67%, while it was 53.79% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chail went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.253 Chail Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 379. In 2012, there were 331 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.253 Chail comprises of the following areas of Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh: Chail Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chail constituency, which are: Manjhanpur, Sirathu, Kunda, Phaphamau, Bara, Manikpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Chail is approximately 686 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chail is: 25°26’10.3"N 81°37’30.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chail results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.