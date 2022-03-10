Chakia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Chakia seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kailash (BJP), Jainath (CPM), Jitendra Kumar (SP), Ram Sumer Ram (INC), Vikas Azad (BSP), Anil (CPIMLL), Ramkishun (SARSP), Subash Sonakar (JAP), Kamala Shankr (IND), Ramavadh Kharwar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.55%, which is 1.31% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sharada Prasad of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chakia results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.383 Chakia (चकिया) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. Chakia is part of Robertsganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.63% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,59,257 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,98,321 were male and 1,60,934 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chakia in 2019 was: 811 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,34,037 eligible electors, of which 1,95,666 were male,1,69,548 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,34,137 eligible electors, of which 1,80,918 were male, 1,53,209 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chakia in 2017 was 416. In 2012, there were 219 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sharada Prasad of BJP won in this seat defeating Jitendra Kumar of BSP by a margin of 20,063 which was 8.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Poonam of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jitendra Kumar of BSP by a margin of 8,682 votes which was 4.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 43.73% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 383 Chakia Assembly segment of the 80. Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency. Pakauri Lal Kol of ADAL won the Robertsganj Parliament seat defeating Bhai Lal of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Robertsganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.24%, while it was 62.48% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chakia went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.383 Chakia Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 391. In 2012, there were 368 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.383 Chakia comprises of the following areas of Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Chakia Tehsil; Panchayats 45 Pratappur, 46 Ramgarh, 47 Hathiyani, 49 Bishunpura, 49A Tirbhuwanpur, 50 Jagadishpur, 51 Pakhanpura, 52 Kanta, 53 Dharouli, 54 Marih, 55 Ouraiya, 56 Chak, 57 Darveshpur, 58 Negura, 59 Majhwarkhash, 60 Lilapur and 62 Manikpur of 3 Majhwar Chandauli KC of Chandauli Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chakia constituency, which are: Saiyadraja, Mughalsarai, Chunar, Marihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Kaimur (Bhabua) district of Bihar..

The total area covered by Chakia is approximately 1285 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chakia is: 24°53’22.6"N 83°13’44.8"E.

