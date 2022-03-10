Chakrata Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Chakrata seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Ram Sharan Nautiyal (BJP), Gajendra Dutt (IND), Pritam Singh (INC), Darshan Dobhal (AAP), Daulat Kunvar (IND), Kuldeep Singh Chauhan (IND), Bheem Dutt (BSP), Manbir Singh Chauhan (IND), Ramanand Singh (UKD), Kamlesh Bhatt (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.65%, which is -6.05% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pritam Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chakrata results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.15 Chakrata (चकराता) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Chakrata is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.57% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 61.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,05,064 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 57,193 were male and 47,871 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chakrata in 2022 is: 837 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 99,563 eligible electors, of which 54,472 were male,45,090 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 86,876 eligible electors, of which 47,911 were male, 38,965 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Chakrata in 2017 was 263. In 2012, there were 102 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Pritam Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Madhu Chauhan of BJP by a margin of 1,543 which was 2.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pritam Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Munna Singh Chauhan of UJP by a margin of 6,654 votes which was 10.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.16% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 15 Chakrata Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Chakrata are: Ram Sharan Nautiyal (BJP), Gajendra Dutt (IND), Pritam Singh (INC), Darshan Dobhal (AAP), Daulat Kunvar (IND), Kuldeep Singh Chauhan (IND), Bheem Dutt (BSP), Manbir Singh Chauhan (IND), Ramanand Singh (UKD), Kamlesh Bhatt (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.65%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.7%, while it was 75.59% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chakrata went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.15 Chakrata Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 216. In 2012, there were 199 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.15 Chakrata comprises of the following areas of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand: 1-Chakrata Tehsil; 5-Kalsi Tehsil and 6-Tuni Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Chakrata constituency, which are: Purola, Dhanolti, Vikasnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Shimla and Sirmaur districts of Himchal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Chakrata is approximately 1148 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chakrata is: 30°44’31.9"N 77°53’36.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chakrata results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.