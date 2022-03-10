Chamkaur Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP leading at 9AM

Live election results updates of Chamkaur Sahib seat in Punjab. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Harmohan Singh (BSP), Charanjit Singh (AAP), Charanjit Singh Channi (INC), Darshan Singh Shivjot (BJP), Gurmukh Singh (SP), Jagdeep Singh (MLPOIRF), Naib Singh (PNPA), Lakhvir Singh (SADASM), Rupinder Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 74.52%, which is -3.26% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Charanjit Singh Channi of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.51 Chamkaur Sahib (Chamkaur; Sri Chamkaur Sahib) (चमकौर साहिब) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Rupnagar district of Punjab. Chamkaur Sahib is part of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.19%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 197330 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 92,646 were male and 1,04,683 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chamkaur Sahib in 2022 is: 1,130 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,69,609 eligible electors, of which 99,991 were male,86,936 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,65,992 eligible electors, of which 89,255 were male, 76,737 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chamkaur Sahib in 2017 was 1,381. In 2012, there were 1,202 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Charanjit Singh Channi of INC won in this seat defeating Charanjit Singh Channi of INC by a margin of 12,308 which was 4.23% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Charanjit Singh Channi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Jagmeet Kaur of SAD by a margin of 3,659 votes which was 2.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 51 Chamkaur Sahib Assembly segment of the 6. Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Manish Tewari of INC won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat defeating Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 18 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Chamkaur Sahib are: Harmohan Singh (BSP), Charanjit Singh (AAP), Charanjit Singh Channi (INC), Darshan Singh Shivjot (BJP), Gurmukh Singh (SP), Jagdeep Singh (MLPOIRF), Naib Singh (PNPA), Lakhvir Singh (SADASM), Rupinder Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.52%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.78%, while it was 79.78% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chamkaur Sahib went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.51 Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 205. In 2012, there were 192 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.51 Chamkaur Sahib comprises of the following areas of Rupnagar district of Punjab: KCs Singh, Bela, Behram Pur Bet, Chamkaur Sahib, Lutheri, Morinda, Ban Majra, Morinda MC of Rupnagar Tehsil and KC Gharuan of Kharar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Chamkaur Sahib constituency, which are: Rupnagar, Kharar, Bassi Pathana, Samrala, Balachaur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Chamkaur Sahib is approximately 494 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chamkaur Sahib is: 30°51’32.4"N 76°28’35.8"E.

