'Chance for Champawat to Lead from Front,' Yogi Tells People in Dhami's Poll Campaign

It is an opportunity for Champawat to lead from the front in Uttarakhand’s growth journey, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday as he campaigned for his counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami in the assembly constituency that heads for a bypoll on May 31. Though the BJP recorded a big victory in Uttarakhand assembly polls in February, Dhami lost from Khatima seat. However, the party named him chief minister, necessitating his election as an MLA within six months to continue in the post.

BJP’s Kailash Gehtori, who had won from the Champawat constituency, vacated his seat to make way for Dhami. “For the first time since it became a district in 1997, Champawat has got an opportunity to elect a chief minister and not just an MLA. You should not waste this opportunity. I appeal to you to vote overwhelmingly in favour of the youthful leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami for the rapid development of the area," Adityanath said at an election rally in Tanakpur to drum up support for Dhami.

“It is Champawat’s fortune that a chief minister’s election is in its hands. It is a chance for Champawat to lead from the front in Uttarakhand’s development journey," he said. Adityanath praised Gehtori for vacating his seat saying it showed his farsightedness.

“Under the young and energetic leadership of Dhami, all the state’s aspirations regarding employment generation and tourism development to its full potential are going to be fulfilled," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. Gehtori and the state’s BJP president Madan Kaushik also joined Dhami and Adityanth at the roadshow in Tanakpur.

In the assembly polls in February, the BJP won 47 out of a total of 70 assembly seats, but Dhami lost from Khatima – a seat he had won in 2012 and 2017 assembly polls.

